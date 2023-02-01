Furious backlash after Sims 4 adds option for child characters to have 'top surgery' scars and chest binders

By Kieran Kelly

Popular video game series Sims has come under fire after a recent update allowed child characters to adopt 'top surgery' scars resulting from breast removal.

Sims 4, which has an age rating of 12, also allows users to add chest binders to their characters.

The popular game series describes itself as the "ultimate life simulation".

The latest update comes just months after the game faced a backlash for adding 'they/them' pronouns into the 12-rated game.

In an announcement, users were told they could find a "Body Scars category" for teenage characters and could add a "Top Surgery scar".

The changes have been met with a furious backlash, with one user who identifies as a 'Transexual Intermediate man with female biology' slamming the update.

"Why? This is actually making a joke of those of us who have dysphoria and do transition," the tweet said.

"This is not 'inclusive' kids play these games, why the hell are you encouraging this? The only kids who need to know about people like me are my relatives!"

Another user said: "Just deleted the app and telling all my family and friends to do the same. Bye."

Another added: "I am uninstalling @TheSims and I will never play it or any of their products ever again. And I recommend you do the same. This is pure evil."

Not all reaction has been negative, though, with some users praising Sims 4 for the changes.

One user wrote: "Binders, top surgery scars, hearing aids and glucose monitors? This is the best update we could have," while another said: "The increase in diverse inclusion in the Sims is a great thing to see".