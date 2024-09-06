Mothers' fury as two girls sent home on first day back to school over dyed hair

Ella Harding (left) was suspended for her red hair and false eyelashes while Evie Smith (right) was excluded. Picture: SWNS/Hyde News & Pictures

By Emma Soteriou

Two schoolgirls were sent home on their first day back at school after having dyed their hair.

Ella Harding, 14, was sent home from Oakgrove School, in Milton Keynes, within an hour of her first day back as her red hair and false eyelashes were 'against uniform policy'.

The policy states that hair colour should be close to a pupil's natural tone and all one colour.

But Ella's mother, April, argued that her daughter has low self esteem and refuses to leave home without having dyed her hair red.

"That's the colour that makes her feel comfortable," she told the MK Citizen.

"She's dyed it red for the past two years.

"She has complex mental health problems, many centred around the way she looks."

April claimed to have tried to negotiate with the school, saying Ella is not disruptive but had been suspended over her hair.

The "majority of staff and teachers" are supportive of her but there are "one or two" that refuse to accept it, she said.

Meanwhile, Evie Smith, 10, was excluded from Kincraig Primary School in Blackpool due to her Cruella de Vill-inspired hair.

She changed her hair to match her favourite singer, Melanie Martinez, ahead of her concert later in the month.

Evie's mother, April Smith, 35, said she would keep the hairstyle until the show and will home-school her in the meantime.

Kincraig Primary headteacher Karen Appleby said: "Kincraig Primary School, like all schools in the country, has a clear uniform policy that we expect our pupils to follow.

"On occasion, pupils do arrive at school with hairstyles or uniform that don't meet our policy.

"When this happens, parents are contacted and we ask them to make the necessary alterations.

"In regards to this case, it is important to clarify that Evie has not been suspended.

"Our priority is to have our pupils learning in class with their friends.

"We will continue to work with Evie's mother to ensure this happens as soon as possible."