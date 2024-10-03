G7 say Iran's strikes on Israel are 'serious threat to regional stability' as leaders call for Lebanon and Gaza ceasefire

3 October 2024, 20:00 | Updated: 3 October 2024, 20:23

G7 leaders have called for an end to the Middle Eastern conflict
G7 leaders have called for an end to the Middle Eastern conflict. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The G7 has called for a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza, while calling Iran's strikes on Israel a "serious threat to regional stability" in the Middle East.

Iran bombed Israel on Tuesday night with 180 ballistic missiles after the IDF moved ground troops into Lebanon to fight Hezbollah militants, an Iranian client group.

No Israelis were killed in the Iranian bombing barrage, but Israel has vowed that there will be "consequences".

Iran has said any response from Israel to the bombing will result in a second round of airstrikes.

The leaders of the G7 - comprised of the US, UK, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy - said: "We unequivocally reiterate our commitment to the security of Israel.

Read more: UN 'stained by anti-Semitism', Israeli ambassador claims amid deepening row over response to Iranian strikes

Read more: Teacher calling family in Lebanon 'four times a day to check they're alive' as she battles to bring them to UK

People visit the site of the remains of an Iranian missile in the Negev desert near Arad on October 3, 2024, in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israe
People visit the site of the remains of an Iranian missile in the Negev desert near Arad on October 3, 2024, in the aftermath of an Iranian missile attack on Israe. Picture: Getty

"Iran’s seriously destabilizing actions throughout the Middle East through terrorist proxies and armed groups—including the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Hamas— as well as Iran-aligned militia groups in Iraq, must stop.

"Yesterday we discussed coordinated efforts and actions to avoid escalation in the area."

They added in a statement that the "cycle of attacks and retaliation... "is in no one’s interest."

Beirut on October 3 after a night of bombing
Beirut on October 3 after a night of bombing. Picture: Alamy
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. Journalists on a Hezbollah-led media tour in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, to see damage following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. Journalists on a Hezbollah-led media tour in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut, to see damage following almost two weeks of air strikes in the area by the Israeli military. Picture: Alamy
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. A man passes a damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut
Beirut, Lebanon. 3rd Oct, 2024. A man passes a damaged building in Dahiyeh, southern Beirut. Picture: Alamy

The G7 condemned the Iranian strikes on Wednesday and said they would "work jointly to promote a reduction in regional tensions".

The UK and allies continued to urge Israel and its adversaries to pull back from the brink of all-out war in the Middle East.

Israel is still considering how to retaliate to Iran's ballistic missile barrage earlier this week.

Meanwhile Israel and Hezbollah continue to fight in Lebanon. The IDF said it killed 15 Hezbollah militants on Thursday, after eight of its own soldiers were killed on Wednesday.

Israel reports eight combat deaths as it presses forward on two fronts

Israel has warned people living in Lebanon near the border with Israel to evacuate - including people living in the city of Nabatieh, which has a population of between 60,000 and 100,000.

Meanwhile foreign nationals are being urged to get out of the country, and the UK continues to fly its citizens back home after the first chartered flight arrived on Wednesday.

More than 150 British nationals and dependents left Beirut on the first UK Government-chartered plane.

The Foreign Office said a "limited number" of additional flights had been chartered, including one on Thursday.

Lebanon's Middle East Airlines is also continuing to operate its scheduled services from Beirut.

Ex-diplomat on the growing 'pressure on Netanyahu' over hostages

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said: "Recent events have demonstrated the volatility of the situation in Lebanon.

"The safety of British nationals in Lebanon continues to be our number one priority. That's why we are announcing additional chartered flights to help those who want to leave.

"I urge all British nationals still in Lebanon to register with the FCDO (Foreign Office) and leave the country immediately."

Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024
Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike that targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3, 2024. Picture: Getty
Smoke rises from buildings hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3,
Smoke rises from buildings hit in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Al-Jamous in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3,. Picture: Getty
Smoke rises from a building after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3
Smoke rises from a building after it was levelled in an overnight Israeli airstrike that targeted the neighbourhood of Moawwad in Beirut's southern suburbs on October 3. Picture: Getty

There are concerns in Whitehall that further military activity by Israel could result in the closure of the airport, cutting off the most straightforward exit route for British nationals in Lebanon.

If that happens the only option could be a military-led evacuation co-ordinated from the British bases in Cyprus.

Around 700 troops and Foreign Office and Home Office staff, including Border Force officers, have been deployed to Cyprus in case an emergency evacuation is needed.

Palin was part of the extremely popular British comedy group Monty Python

A moose in a swimming pool

Terryon Thomas was arrested on Tuesday

Congo Boat Accident

Election 2024 Melania Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, poses for photographers with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

A woman walks to her damaged home

David Schonabaum

Northern lights over a tree near Dunsford on the edge of Dartmoor, Devon.

Dashcam footage has been released of the car chase of Chris Kaba

Lebanese women stand in front of a multistory building hit by an Israeli airstrike

Lebanon Israel Gaza Fears

MPs are set to get a free vote on assisted dying on Kim Leadbeater MP's private members bill

The band announced five stadium shows across Canada, USA and Mexico

A view of damage in Asheville, North Carolina

The Villa Vie Odyssey had been scheduled to leave Northern Ireland’s capital in May

Speaking at the Berlin Global Dialogue event, the French president said Europe could be “out of the market” in “two to three years”

Police release CCTV of last sighting of missing mother as officers find 'personal belongings' next to river

Brothers Kyson and Bryson, four, and Leyton and Logan, three, died in the blaze with their mother Deveca Rose found guilty of manslaughter

Laura Winham's "mummified and almost skeletal" body was found by her brother in her flat in Woking, Surrey, on May 24 2021

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan at the opening of the £200 million Siemens' Rail Village in Goole, a manufacturing facility in East Yorkshire. Picture date: Thursday October 3, 2024.

A person photographs a male tarantula on grassland

The seven-time F1 champion reportedly attended his daughter’s wedding last weekend in Majorca

Emad Kaky

GP used wig, fake beard and moustache in 'nurse disguise' to 'kill mother’s partner with fake COVID jab'

KLM airplanes sit at Schiphol Airport

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Big Freeze

Kate Middleton beamed as she met the inspirational young photographer.

Prince Harry meets with fellow Royal during flying visit to South Africa without wife Meghan Markle

Harry's trip to Lesotho and South Africa appears to mark another week away from his wife

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

