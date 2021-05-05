G7 visit: India's foreign minister 'exposed to potential Covid cases' during trip to UK

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, at a press conference with India's foreign minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar following a meeting in London on Monday. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

India's foreign minister has been forced to pull out of attending this week's G7 meeting in person after two positive coronavirus cases were detected in the country's travelling delegation.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar appeared virtually at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers and invited guests in London on Wednesday morning.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said questions needed to be answered following the positive tests, adding: "It is a reminder of how vigilant we need to be about our borders."

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said "we are all having to adapt in agile ways" as he welcomed Mr Jaishankar, who appeared on a screen, to today's meeting in the Lancaster House summit room.

Mr Jaishankar earlier tweeted: "Was made aware yesterday evening of exposure to possible Covid positive cases.

"As a measure of abundant caution and also out of consideration for others, I decided to conduct my engagements in the virtual mode.

"That will be the case with the G7 meeting today as well."

During a campaign visit to Pontefract, West Yorkshire, Sir Keir told reporters: "Firstly, my thoughts are with those who have been affected by this and those who may be affected by this.

"I do think we need to ask questions about how this happened, if only to make sure it is not repeated.

"It is a reminder of how vigilant we need to be about our borders - we've been challenging government on this for some months.

"Let's get to the bottom of how this happened - we cannot have a repeat.

"More broadly, my thoughts are with all those in India who are suffering - we've all seen those images, we must all do whatever we can to help the Indian people in their hour of need."

A senior UK diplomat said: "We deeply regret that Foreign Minister Dr Jaishankar will be unable to attend the meeting today in person and will now attend virtually, but this is exactly why we have put in place strict Covid protocols and daily testing."

The entire Indian delegation has gone into self-isolation after the positive tests, according to Sky News.

India is not a G7 member but Mr Jaishankar was invited to this week's event as a guest.

India has experienced a huge rise in coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks, believed to be partly driven by new variants.

