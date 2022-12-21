'Forever our baby': family of 'selfless' security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, who died in Brixton crush, pay tribute

Gaby Hutchinson died after being injured in the crush. Picture: Family handout/Met Police/LBC

By Kit Heren

The family of a security guard who died in a crush outside a Brixton concert have paid tribute to their "selfless" nature.

Gaby Hutchinson, 23, died on Monday, becoming the second person to succumb to their injuries following the stampede outside a Brixton Academy concert by Nigerian Afrobeats singer on December 15.

The crush was caused by ticketless fans rushing into the venue in south London, with one person still in hospital in a critical condition.

In a tribute reported by BBC Newsbeat, family members said Gaby "protected those they loved fiercely and it was the same with Gaby's job".

"When Gaby loved you, it was with their whole heart," relatives said.

Gaby Hutchinson was just 23 when she died. Picture: Family handout

"Gaby has brought so much love, laughter and inappropriate jokes into our lives and will forever be our baby, our daughter, our sister, our man and our joy.

"Getting 23 years of Gaby's life was a blessing and one we will never forget. Gaby will forever live on in our hearts.

"No-one should go to work and not come home.

"But Gaby protected those they loved fiercely and it was the same with Gaby's job."

Gaby with girlfriend Phoebie. Picture: Facebook

It comes after Gaby's girlfriend Phoebie Turley paid tribute on Facebook, saying: “My absolute world. I love you with my entire heart and soul”.

She added several heart emojis alongside a picture of them together.

Ms Turley also posted another photo of the couple, adding that it was a memory of the “best weekend of our little lives together.”

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove from the Metropolitan Police said: "It is devastating news that a second person has lost their life following the events on Thursday.

"I wish to express my heartfelt condolences to Gaby's family at this unimaginably difficult time."

Gaby Hutchinson with her girlfriend Phoebie. Picture: Facebook

It comes after the death of mother-of-two Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, on Saturday. All three people seriously hurt were in the foyer of the venue.

Ms Ikumelo's family paid tribute to the "adorable mother-of-two" who was a nursing graduate.

A spokesman for the venue said in a statement: "Our heartfelt condolences are with Gaby Hutchinson's family and friends."We continue to be devastated by this tragic situation and are fully supporting the ongoing investigation."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “I am devastated by the death of Gaby Hutchinson, the second life to be lost following the appalling events on Thursday night in Brixton.

"On behalf of all Londoners, I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family and loved ones at this extremely difficult time.

The scene outside Brixton Academy. Picture: LBC

The scene outside Brixton Academy on Tuesday morning. Picture: LBC

"Gaby, like Rebecca Ikumelo, had his whole life ahead of him and had every right to come home safe and well after his shift at Brixton Academy.

"My thoughts remain with everyone affected by this dreadful incident. The urgent investigation into what happened continues.

"City Hall is in close contact with the venue and authorities across London about working to ensure nothing like this happens again.

"I won’t rest until we have the answers all those impacted by the tragic Brixton incident need and deserve."

Around 3,000 people without a ticket to the gig were trying to force their way in, and the police were forced to shut down the concert just three songs in.