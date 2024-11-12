'Game changer' stop smoking pill varenicline to be offered by NHS

By Henry Moore

A “game-changing” pill will be offered to thousands of Brits who are trying to stop smoking.

Varenicline - made by pharmaceutical company Teva UK - can be more effective than nicotine gum and patches, the NHS said ahead of an announcement on Tuesday.

It works by tackling nicotine cravings and also helps with withdrawal symptoms, such as irritability and trouble sleeping.

The drug was initially taken out of circulation in 2021 after an impurity was discovered.

According to NHS England, when the pill is used alongside behavioural support, it can help about one in four people stop smoking for at least six months.

Officials estimate it could help more than 85,000 people give up smoking annually over the next five years, as well as prevent up to 9,500 smoking-related deaths.

In a speech on Tuesday, NHS England chief executive Amanda Pritchard will say: "This simple, daily pill could be a game changer for people who want to quit smoking and is another vital step in shifting our NHS further towards prevention.

"Smoking remains one of the biggest public health issues facing the NHS and has devastating impacts on the body - from the lungs, to the heart, blood and brain, while also increasing risk of cancer, diabetes and stroke."

The new version of Varenicline has been approved by the Medicines Health and Regulatory Authority (MHRA).

This rollout comes after the government introduced its Tobacco and Vapes Bill in a bid to get Britain off nicotine.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: "Prevention is better than cure.

"The rollout of this pill can save the NHS millions of pounds, save appointments to help other patients be seen faster, and save lives.

"Taken alongside our Tobacco and Vapes Bill, the Government and NHS are building a healthy society to help power a healthy economy."

The legislation will prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

Ms Pritchard will add: "Alongside supporting the Government's ambition to create the first smoke-free generation, we are giving current smokers the tools they need to quit - with proven treatment options like this, alongside specialist care, helping to save thousands of lives and the NHS millions of pounds in treatment costs."

Dr Sarah Jackson, a principal research fellow at the UCL Tobacco and Alcohol Research Group, said: "It is excellent news that varenicline is now available again in England.

"Large evidence reviews have consistently found it to be one of the most effective treatments for helping people to stop smoking."

Dr Ian Walker, executive director of policy at Cancer Research UK, added: "Along with funding for cessation services, making tools like this available will help more people stop smoking.

"Around 160 cases of cancer are caused by tobacco every day in the UK, so it's essential that action is taken to prevent people from smoking in the first place."