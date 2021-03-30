Game of Thrones stage production planned for 2023

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones. Picture: PA

By Patrick Grafton-Green

A new stage production based on Game of Thrones is in the works and is set to hit the West End and Broadway in 2023.

The play is being written and adapted by award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan alongside the author of the books George RR Martin.

MacMillian's credits include Lungs and People, Places and Things.

Former artistic director of the Royal Court, Dominic Cooke, who recently helmed Stephen Sondheim's Follies at the National Theatre, will direct.

The play will “for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery” and will feature the most iconic characters from the hugely popular television series.

Martin said: “Few in Westeros knew the carnage to come when highborn and smallfolk alike gathered at Harrenhal to watch the finest knights of the realm compete in a great tourney, during the Year of the False Spring.

“An amazing team has been assembled to tell the tale... it ought to be spectacular.”

Simon Painter and Tim Lawson are producing in partnership with Kilburn Live.