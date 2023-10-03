Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appears in LA court charged with child sex offence

Joseph Gatt appeared in court on Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Game of Thrones star Joseph Gatt appeared in a Los Angeles court on Monday charged with having sexually explicit chats with a minor online.

Joseph Gatt, 51, who played Thenn Warg in the HBO series Game of Thrones, attended court more than a year after he was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for 'contact with a minor for a sexual offense'.

The British actor arrived at court with his long-term girlfriend Mercy Malick on Monday.

Gatt was arrested in LA in April 2022. His home was searched by police officers of the Juvenile Division, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, who arrived with a search warrant.

The actor was charged with “contact with a minor for sexual offense” and faces a second charge for possession of an assault weapon.

He has remained free on bail since.

Gatt pleaded not guilty on both charges during court and was granted $5,000 bail. His bail also included a ban from spending unsupervised time with minors, possessing pornography and using social media for anything other than work purposes.

The judge said the hearing would reconvene in December to give prosecutors more time for “additional discovery”.

He took to Twitter after his arrest to deny the charges, as he wrote at the time: “I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently levelled against me.

“They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless.

“I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today's press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this.

“I look forward to clearing my good name. Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media.”

Alongside his appearance in several episodes of the series hit Game of Thrones, Gatt has also featured in the live-action Disney Dumbo, Star Trek into Darkness and Thor.