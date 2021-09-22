Gammon, remoaner, Karen and snowflake added to Ofcom's list of offensive words

22 September 2021, 18:01 | Updated: 22 September 2021, 18:15

Ofcom has added more words to its list of potentially offensive terms
Ofcom has added more words to its list of potentially offensive terms. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

“Gammon” and “Karen” have been added to a list of words deemed as potentially offensive by the UK's media regulator Ofcom.

"Remoaner" "Snowflake" and “Boomer” have been added to a list of swear words and other offensive terms which viewers and listeners have been asked to consider.

Ofcom has stressed the words are not banned but will come into consideration when making judgements about programmes. It carried out a study which found people are getting more relaxed about swearing on TV and radio but are concerned about discriminatory language.

Also included on the list of mild political references was “TERF” or “trans exclusionary radical feminist”, a label used to describe feminists who are said to oppose transgender rights.

Ofcom commissioned a survey looking at attitudes towards offensive language and found some terms can be used "to create dramatic impact, bring humour, reflect real life, or even to inform and educate".

Ofcom said people had limited concerns about the strongest language as long as it was broadcast after the watershed and that "timely, genuine apologies" were important when offensive terms were broadcast on air.

For the study, participants were asked to rank how offensive they found certain swear words, racial and political terms, and sexual terms.

It found terms like "A Karen" and "Gammon" were considered mild, words like "That's Gay" in a derogatory tone are moderate.

There was also discussion of terms relating to gender identity, with opinions divided on the term "queer" depending on how it was used.

The report said: "On the one hand, participants understood it had been used in a derogatory way in the past and felt it could be used to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people, for example by describing an individual as 'a queer'.

"Using the word as an insult was widely seen as unacceptable for broadcast on TV or radio, without clear contextual justification such as in a drama or documentary about homophobia.

"However, participants in the general groups also noted that queer is included within the acronym LGBTQ+ and can therefore be used in a way that is not offensive to describe sexual identity and a broader community.

"They noted the use of the word in programmes such as Queer Eye and Queer as Folk, arguing that this word is now being used more widely within society including on TV and radio."

There was a divide between the age groups surveyed when it came to the re-broadcast of programmes and films which no longer fit with current societal values.

It said some, "particularly older participants", felt that older programmes or films depicting blackface still had a place on TV, while other, particularly young and black, participants "had very strong negative views towards blackface and considered it to be highly offensive".

Adam Baxter, the watchdog's director of standards and audience protection, said its assessors understand offensive language can be used to reflect real life or for dramatic impact, adding: "We always apply our rules in a way that takes into account creative freedom and expression."

He added: "The research also shows an ongoing trend of increasingly relaxed attitudes about the use of swear words.

"Viewers and listeners had limited concerns, as long as the strongest language was broadcast after the watershed and parents were given sufficient information to inform their decisions about what their children could watch and listen to.

"On the other hand, reflecting heightened societal concern, audiences told us they felt increasingly worried about discriminatory language, particularly around race.

"Viewers and listeners said they expect broadcasters to take the utmost care to carefully contextualise the strongest forms of discriminatory language to ensure that audiences are protected."

Latest News

See more Latest News

The woman has been identified

Police solve mystery of woman with no memory who washed up on rocks in Croatia
France US Submarines

Biden and Macron to meet next month in submarines dispute

UN General Assembly

UN racism meeting recommits to goals but renews old divides

Germany Mask Killing

German official slams online ‘incitement’ after mask killing

Mexico Landslide

Death toll in Mexico City landslide rises to four

France US Submarines

Macron expects ‘clarifications’ from Biden in submarine row

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What are you waiting for?!' Eddie Mair grills minister over eco mob injunction

'What are you waiting for?!' Eddie Mair grills minister over eco mob injunction
'Absolute defeatism': John McDonnell's scathing attack on Starmer's rule changes

'Absolute defeatism': John McDonnell's scathing attack on Starmer's rule changes
The food industry boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Industry boss warns supply chain 'one more shock' away from ruined Christmas
The Environment Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Christmas is safe' but there are 'challenges', Environment Secretary warns
Ian Dunt hits out at Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill

Ian Dunt hits out against Priti Patel's 'shameful' Police and Crime Bill
M25 eco-protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

M25 eco protesters 'want locking up', Tory MP fumes

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London