Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs

The burglars in the home. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Kit Heren

A gang broke into a secluded farmhouse and burgled £200,000 of items, including jewellery and weapons, while forcing a woman to lie on the ground as a little girl slept upstairs.

Police officers looking for the five burglars have released CCTV images as part of an appeal for witnesses to the attack, which took place between 9.10pm and 9.20pm on Friday in Eynsham in Oxfordshire.

Most of the family living in the home were out, other than a 55-year-old home and a five-year-old girl.

The burglars climbed in through an upstairs window and forced the woman onto the floor as they searched the house.

The thugs stole items worth around £200,000, including a gun safe holding three rifles, two shotguns and ammunition, as well jewellery and handbags.

They also stole the woman's phone and car, a blue Nissan Juke with the partial number plate WU69.

They left the scene in this vehicle as well as a dark coloured coupe, possible an Audi S5 or A5.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Simon Pond, based at Banbury Police station, said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim, as well as the rest of the family who were not present during the break in, especially as it occurred while a young child was asleep.

“We have launched a thorough investigation, and believe that the offenders could be linked to a sighting of a man at the property on 9 January.

“If you have any information relating to this burglary, or any other information at all which you think could help our appeal, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43230041088.

“This could include sightings of the Nissan Juke, or information about the items which were stolen.“Alternatively, you make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”