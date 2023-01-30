Gang ransacked £200,000 of jewellery and guns from home while forcing woman to lie on the ground as girl, 5, slept upstairs

30 January 2023, 12:43 | Updated: 30 January 2023, 12:44

The burglars in the home
The burglars in the home. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Kit Heren

A gang broke into a secluded farmhouse and burgled £200,000 of items, including jewellery and weapons, while forcing a woman to lie on the ground as a little girl slept upstairs.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Police officers looking for the five burglars have released CCTV images as part of an appeal for witnesses to the attack, which took place between 9.10pm and 9.20pm on Friday in Eynsham in Oxfordshire.

Most of the family living in the home were out, other than a 55-year-old home and a five-year-old girl.

The burglars climbed in through an upstairs window and forced the woman onto the floor as they searched the house.

Police have released CCTV images
Police have released CCTV images. Picture: Thames Valley Police
Police have released CCTV images
Police have released CCTV images. Picture: Thames Valley Police

The thugs stole items worth around £200,000, including a gun safe holding three rifles, two shotguns and ammunition, as well jewellery and handbags.

They also stole the woman's phone and car, a blue Nissan Juke with the partial number plate WU69.

They left the scene in this vehicle as well as a dark coloured coupe, possible an Audi S5 or A5.

Police have released CCTV images
Police have released CCTV images. Picture: Thames Valley Police
Police have released CCTV images
Police have released CCTV images. Picture: Thames Valley Police

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Simon Pond, based at Banbury Police station, said: “This was a hugely distressing incident for the victim, as well as the rest of the family who were not present during the break in, especially as it occurred while a young child was asleep.

Read more: Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler

Read more: Boy, 16, charged with murder as tributes pour in for 15-year-old Holly Newton stabbed to death in Northumberland

“We have launched a thorough investigation, and believe that the offenders could be linked to a sighting of a man at the property on 9 January.

Police have released CCTV images
Police have released CCTV images. Picture: Thames Valley Police

“If you have any information relating to this burglary, or any other information at all which you think could help our appeal, please contact us on 101, quoting reference number 43230041088.

“This could include sightings of the Nissan Juke, or information about the items which were stolen.“Alternatively, you make a report online, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Eva Green arriving in London's High Court today to give evidence over failed sci-fi movie

Bond girl Eva Green was a 'diva' who 'would rather eat tumours' then make doomed sci-fi film, High Court hears

Pakistan Mosque Bombing

Suicide bomber kills at least 34 in Pakistan mosque

Austrian police car, Vienna, Austria Polizei

Man found living in Austrian cellar ‘with six English children’ arrested

Nathan has not been seen since the evening of January 21

Police search for Londoner, 32, missing for over a week after disappearing 'on way to party'

Lent and Easter are Christian terms set to be cancelled by LSE in a bid to be more “international”.

Lent and Easter cancelled by 'woke' UK university in drive to abolish Christian calendar terminology

Obit Barrett Strong

Motown songwriter Barrett Strong dies aged 81

Egypt US Mideast

Blinken calls for restraint ahead of visit to Jerusalem and West Bank

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaking to a staff member during his tour of University Hospital of North Tees, as part of his visit to County Durham.

Rishi Sunak says there is 'magic wand' to solve NHS pay dispute

Police said concerns were raised regarding a female using an e scooter to transport a young child on a daily basis. @GlosPolSpecOps

Police branded 'flipping daft' after seizing e-scooter from woman travelling at 3mph with toddler

Paul Burrell has revealed he is battling cancer

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, 64, breaks down in tears as he reveals cancer diagnosis

The theatre has announced an event that will only allow “Black-identifying audiences” to attend

Canadian theatre sparks row with performance for 'Black-identifying' audiences only

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is said to have been told the British Army's global position as a top-level fighting force has been downgraded by a senior US general.

British Army 'no longer' top-tier fighting force and 'unable to protect the UK and our allies' according to US general

Annie Wersching has died after a battle with cancer

Tributes paid after 24 and The Last of Us actress Annie Wersching dies aged 45

New Zealand Weather

Auckland faces ‘dangerous’ amount of rain after four killed in floods

Nicola Bulley, 45, who is still missing

Police searching for missing woman, 45, who vanished three days ago reveal her phone was found on bench

The video sparked controversy on social media

Sam Smith's 'raunchy' new music video sparks debate over age restrictions following release

Latest News

See more Latest News

US secretary of state Antony Blinken

Israeli-Palestinian cauldron tests US as secretary of state visits

The officer was probed over her affair with a senior officer after suspected links to a jailed drugs kingpin emerged

Rookie officer, 21, suspended over affair with senior cop following separate probe into her links with jailed drugs boss
Johnson meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv

Kremlin accuses Boris Johnson of lying after he said Putin 'threatened to kill him with a missile strike'
Sunak's allies have touted a new zero-tolerance plan

Sunak allies vow new 'zero-tolerance' toward errant ministers as friends of Zahawi bemoan 'no fair trial'
Nicola Sturgeon faces fresh questions about the policy

Transgender prisoners with record of violence against women will be kept out of female jails as 'urgent' review called
Israeli paramilitary border police stand next to the family home of a Palestinian gunman who killed several people in an attack on Friday outside a synagogue in east Jerusalem

Israel prepares to demolish home of Palestinian gunman

Police have not found the culprit in the incident

Man in his 20s stabbed in Harrods 'during fight over watch' as witness describes 'pools of blood'
A tribute to Andrew Bagshaw during a service in Kyiv, Ukraine

Friends remember volunteer killed trying to help civilians in Ukraine

Tom Landon has been arrested by police in Austria

'Holocaust denier' arrested after 'keeping British girls in cellar for nine months' pictured for first time
Dame Esther received a DBE in 2015

Dame Esther Rantzen 'staying optimistic' after being diagnosed with lung cancer

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O’Brien: Why has Rishi Sunak not broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

James O’Brien asks why Rishi Sunak hasn't broken from ‘sleaze’ of the Johnson era?

Caller furious at Grenfell

Grenfell was an act of 'corporate manslaughter', passionate caller declares

Chris Bryant says Mr Zahawi should resign as an MP

Nadhim Zahawi should resign as an MP, Labour's Chris Bryant says

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of book on empire

Ann Widdecombe weighs in on cancellation of Oxford Professor's book on colonialism

Matt Frei, Rishi Sunak, David Gauke

Ex-Justice Secretary says Rishi Sunak is 'ducking out of difficult decisions'

Poor antenatal care led to death of caller's daughter

Poor antenatal care led to the death of this caller's daughter

caller-keir-starmer-not-in-your-nellie-for-labour-winning-next-election

Caller blasts Keir Starmer and insists theres no chance of Labour winning next election

James O'Brien

Psychotherapist reveals cause of 'incompetent rage' in incels 'like Boris Johnson'

uk-has-become-warning-signal-against-dangers-of-demagogues-racists-and-idiots

James O'Brien: Brexit fallout warns rest of Europe against giving power to 'demagogues, racists and idiots'
HS2 traffic marshall tells ‘unbelievable’ story of ‘roleplaying actors’ training workers

HS2 worker shares hilarious tale of training with 'D-class actors' and five staff for one traffic light

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit