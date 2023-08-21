Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Gunshots fired at Derbyshire Kabaddi tournament in terrifying gang attack which saw man attacked with sword
21 August 2023, 14:11
Three men were wounded at a Kabaddi tournament in Derbyshire after a horrific shootout between rival gangs at the contest where others were attacked with a sword.
Armed police swarmed to the Alvaston-based event at 4pm on Sunday - as eyewitnesses report seeing a man shot and then slashed with a sword in shocking violence.
Other witnesses said the violence was caused by two rival gangs fighting a feud.
Man chopped up and shot after a brawl broke out at Derby Kabaddi grounds Kabaddi grounds in Alvaston, Derbyshire
Several shots fired.
At least 3 people were injured. pic.twitter.com/HHfONlyaxR
Footage posted on Twitter from the event showed a wild brawl breaking out on the field and dozens of people running away for their own safety in a frenzied crowd.
Those in the crowd could be heard screaming and were seen desperately trying to get away in cars.
Another shocking scene saw a group of men marching together with one swinging a large
Derbyshire Police said in a statement on Sunday: "We were called to a large scale disturbance in Elvaston Lane, Alvaston at 15.51 on Sunday 20 August.
"Three people have been injured, one seriously. They have all been taken to hospital.
"There is a large police presence in the area and officers are expected to remain at the scene for some time."
Kabaddi is a team contact sport that is popular in Punjab expat communities in Britain.