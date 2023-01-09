Emotional Gareth Bale unexpectedly retires from club and international football

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Wales captain Gareth Bale has announced his immediate retirement from club and international football at the age of 33.

Bale, who was Wales' most-capped player with 111 appearances, announced his decision on Twitter.

He wrote: "After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love. It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life.

"The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me."

Gareth Bale returned to Spurs last season. Picture: Getty

In a separate statement referencing his decision to retire from international football, the former Welsh captain said: "My decision to retire from international football has been by far the hardest of my career.

"How do I describe what being part of a country and team means to me? How do I articulate the impact it has had on my life?

"My answer is that I simply couldn't possibly do any of these things justice, simply with words.

"But I know that every person involved in Welsh football feels the magic and is impacted in such a powerful and unique way, so I know you feel what I feel without using any words at all.

"My journey on the international stage is one that has changed not only my life but who I am. The fortune of being Welsh and being selected to play for and captain Wales has given me something incomparable to anything else I've experienced.

"I'm honoured and humbled to have been able to play a part in the history of this incredible country, to have felt the support and passion of the Red Wall and together have been to unexpected and amazing places.

"I shared a dressing room with boys that became brothers and backroom stuff that became family.

"I played for the most incredible managers and felt the undying support and love from the most dedicated fans in the world. Thank you to every one of you for being on this journey with me.

"So for now I am stepping back but not away from the team that lives in me and runs through my veins after all the dragon on my shirt is all I need."

Gareth Bale at the Qatar World Cup 2022. Picture: Getty

Bale was the first to captain his country at a World Cup since 1958, and also led his team into the 2016 and 2020 European championships.

He started his career at Southampton, scoring five goals in 40 appearances, before hitting his stride at Tottenham Hotspur.

After six years at the North London club, Bale moved to Real Madrid, where he won five Champions Leagues, before finishing his career at Los Angeles FC.