Man who took images of himself raping a baby jailed for life

11 May 2022, 11:27 | Updated: 11 May 2022, 12:05

Davis has been jailed for life
Davis has been jailed for life. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man who took photos of himself raping a baby has been given a life sentence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gareth Davis admitted the rape and sexual assault of the infant before being given a minimum of 27 years behind bars.

The 43-year-old had taken images of him carrying out the horrific crime, and he had also taken photos of another young child among hundreds of indecent images of children he possessed.

Kerry Gilgrist from the National Crime Agency [NCA] said: "The abuse carried out by Davis is nothing short of horrendous.

"He raped a baby and exploited another child for his own sexual gratification, then went one step further and shared images of his abuse with another like-minded individual online.

"There is no greater priority for the NCA than disrupting sexual offenders and protecting children. I'm pleased that this investigation has ensured Davis has been brought to justice and is now behind bars, where he no longer poses a threat."

Read more: 'Depraved' couple jailed for 26 years for systematic sexual abuse of young girls

Davis, 43, was arrested on October 2021 after the NCA uncovered that he had uploaded a number of indecent images of children online.

He shared his images with a contact online, who has also been identified and arrested.

Officers found 512 more indecent images on his phone and screenshots of Google image searches for "baby models" and "underground child modelling photos".

Davis pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under 13, sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

If released, he will stay on licence and be on the sex offenders register for life.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy are locked in a libel battle dubbed the "Wagatha Christie" trial

Vardy admits telling agent to leak footballer's sex secret in Wagatha Christie trial

Sheridan Smith has had 'several thousand pounds' worth of jewellery stolen

Sheridan Smith's 'jewellery stolen by Movie Takers gang' whilst filming latest TV drama

LBC's Charlotte Lynch spoke to troops in Finland

Brit troops deploy to Finland as Helsinki weighs up joining Nato to deter Russia

Neighbours could be allowed to vote on planning permission applications on their street

Referendum on extensions: Neighbours to get a vote on plans for your house

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

'No, no, no': Gove rejects emergency budget calls in clash with Nick Ferrari

Cancer-stricken podcaster Deborah James raises £2m after tearful farewell post

Deborah James "in disbelief" after bowel cancer fundraiser reaches £2m in two days

A UK ticket-holder has won the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot

Is it you? Lucky UK ticket-holder wins record-breaking £184m on EuroMillions

Sadiq Khan tied racist abuse to Mr Trump's time as president

Racist abuse of Sadiq Khan shot up 2,000% after Trump election as Musk vows to unban him

Gracie and Millie Bennett have gone missing

Missing twins, 11, found safe after family fears for their welfare

Michael Gove says the the Renters Reform Bill represents a "new deal" for people renting in England

New rights for renters as Gove hails crackdown on 'damp, unsafe and cold' homes

Mills and Eccles were jailed at Manchester Crown Court

'Depraved' couple jailed for 26 years for systematic sexual abuse of young girls

Elon Musk would allow Donald Trump to return to Twitter

Elon Musk says he would reverse 'foolish' Donald Trump Twitter ban

Lord Ricketts speaks to Andrew Marr

UK faces 'trade war with EU' if Govt rip up Northern Ireland protocol, Lord Ricketts warns

Jennie Bond speaks to Andrew Marr

'We can foresee clearly now a King Charles' as doubt cast over Queen's Jubilee attendance

Paul Grayson has been jailed for 12 years

'Sick and evil' male nurse jailed after filming up gowns of unconscious female patients

A landlord has become the first person to be convicted for "sex-for-rent" offences in England

Landlord jailed after offering homeless woman room in exchange for 'degrading sex favours'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Orthodox Sister Evdokia gestures in front of the crater of an explosion, after Russian shelling next to the Orthodox Skete in honour of St John of Shanghai in Adamivka, near Slovyansk, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukrainians stop Russian gas at one hub and claim gains in east
A woman holds a placard protesting against a sedition case in Bangalore, India, in 2020

India puts harsh sedition law on hold

People march with rainbow-coloured and heart-shaped posters and a banner during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade in Tokyo’s Shibuya district in 2017

Tokyo to recognise same-sex unions but not as legal marriage

A passenger wearing a face mask waits for his flight at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany

EU lifts mask requirement for air travel as pandemic ebbs

A couple wearing face masks walk by a wall displaying a words “I Love Chaoyang” as they heading to get tested for Covid-19 in the Chaoyang district in Beijing

China criticises ‘irresponsible’ WHO remarks on zero-Covid approach
Journalists and medics wheel the body of Shireen Abu Akleh, a journalist for Al Jazeera, into a morgue inside a hospital in the West Bank town of Jenin

Al Jazeera reporter killed during Israeli raid in West Bank

President Joe Biden speaks in in the South Court Auditorium in the White House complex in Washington

US House approves £32.4 billion Ukraine aid package

Vanderburgh County sheriff Dave Wedding shows a photograph of the Ford F-150 truck that fugitives Casey White and Vicky White were in when they were captured

Sheriff: Alabama inmate and prison officer were prepared for a shoot-out
Clarence Dixon

Arizona plans to execute first prisoner in nearly eight years
Johnny Trujillo, 53, talks about battling the blaze that destroyed both his sister’s home and his truck in the evacuation area near Mora, New Mexico

New Mexico fire costs top 65 million dollars as blaze moves closer to Taos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo

'What the hell?': James O'Brien skewers Dartford Council leader over food bank photo
James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank

James O'Brien left baffled by photo of Tory council leader cutting ribbon on food bank
UK army organisation is 'bat out' and upgrades are long overdue, says former MOD Director

British Army upgrades long overdue, says ex-MOD Director

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders

Beergate vs. Partygate: Tory and Labour MPs go toe-to-toe defending leaders
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 10/05 | Watch again

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns

Tory MP accuses peer of 'hyperbole' over anti-protest bill concerns
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/05 | Watch again

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill

Eco activist attacks government's 'draconian' protest crackdown in Public Order Bill
James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'

James O'Brien incredulous as caller says he backed Brexit because 'I don't like the EU anthem'
James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

James O'Brien hits out at right-wing 'client journalists' over Starmer attacks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police