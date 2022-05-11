Man who took images of himself raping a baby jailed for life

By Will Taylor

A man who took photos of himself raping a baby has been given a life sentence.

Gareth Davis admitted the rape and sexual assault of the infant before being given a minimum of 27 years behind bars.

The 43-year-old had taken images of him carrying out the horrific crime, and he had also taken photos of another young child among hundreds of indecent images of children he possessed.

Kerry Gilgrist from the National Crime Agency [NCA] said: "The abuse carried out by Davis is nothing short of horrendous.

"He raped a baby and exploited another child for his own sexual gratification, then went one step further and shared images of his abuse with another like-minded individual online.

"There is no greater priority for the NCA than disrupting sexual offenders and protecting children. I'm pleased that this investigation has ensured Davis has been brought to justice and is now behind bars, where he no longer poses a threat."

Davis, 43, was arrested on October 2021 after the NCA uncovered that he had uploaded a number of indecent images of children online.

He shared his images with a contact online, who has also been identified and arrested.

Officers found 512 more indecent images on his phone and screenshots of Google image searches for "baby models" and "underground child modelling photos".

Davis pleaded guilty to the rape of a child under 13, sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and three counts of making indecent images of children.

He was sentenced at Chester Crown Court on Tuesday.

If released, he will stay on licence and be on the sex offenders register for life.