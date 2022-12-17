Gareth Southgate reveals he'll stay as England manager until 2024

By Adam Solomons

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate has reportedly decided to stay as England manager until after Euro 2024.

The England manager, 52, has not yet expressed his decision to the FA, The Times and Telegraph reported tonight.

Southgate made the decision after consulting friends and family following England's heartbreaking World Cup exit last weekend.

By matches won, Southgate is the most successful tournament manager in English football history.

He had been expected since early summer to step down as England manager regardless of how the Three Lions fared in Qatar.

A source close to him told The Telegraph: “The landscape is different to June.

“The concern was the negativity would inhibit the team and Gareth wasn’t sure staying would be an option.”

It's thought he has now changed his mind.

Southgate has expressed repeated disappointment at media treatment of the team during this summer's disappointing Nations League performances.

He took England to the World Cup semi-final in 2018 and the Euro 2020 final at Wembley last summer.

England crashed out of the tournament in Qatar last week after an agonising 2-1 loss to world champions France.

The England manager position is nicknamed "The Impossible Job".

Southgate is second in accolades only to 1966 World Cup-winning manager Sir Alf Ramsey.