FA confirm Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager and lead the Three Lions at the 2024 Euros

18 December 2022, 10:41 | Updated: 18 December 2022, 12:32

Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager and lead the team to the 2024 Euros, the FA has confirmed.
Gareth Southgate will stay on as England manager and lead at the 2024 Euros, the FA has confirmed.

By Chris Samuel

Southgate saw England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where the Three Lions lost 2-1 to current holders France.

Southgate saw England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup, where the Three Lions lost 2-1 to current holders France.

In a statement, the FA said: "We are delighted to confirm that Gareth Southgate is continuing as England manager, and will lead our Euro 2024 campaign.

"Gareth and Steve Holland have always had our full support, and our planning for the Euros starts now."

Since he took the helm in 2016, Southgate guided England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the Euro 2020 final and the last quarter final stage at Qatar 2022.

But after England were knocked out of the tournament, the former England international told FA bosses he needed time to consider his future.

"These tournaments take a lot out of you," he said after the France defeat, "we've done that after every tournament and that's the right thing to do.

The former England international told FA bosses he needed time to consider his future, after England's exit from the World Cup.
The former England international told FA bosses he needed time to consider his future, after England's exit from the World Cup.

"I don't want to be four, five months down the line thinking I've made the wrong call. It's too important for everybody to get that wrong."

It had been reported that Southgate was convinced he should continue after conversations with his family, but it was only officially confirmed today.

Southgate consoles Harry Kane after England's defeat to France, in which the Spurs striker missed a penalty.
Southgate consoles Harry Kane after England's defeat to France, in which the Spurs striker missed a penalty.

Tonight, Argentina take on France in the final of the World Cup, with the south American's talisman Lionel Messi looking to crown a glittering career by winning the trophy, having lost his previous final appearance to Germany in 2014.

Messi and France's Kylian Mbappe are both on five goals for the tournament, and both will be looking to add the tournament's coveted golden boot to their awards.

