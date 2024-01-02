Gary Glitter could be released from jail within weeks following behind closed doors parole hearing

Gary Glitter could be freed within weeks. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Gary Glitter could be released from prison within weeks following a behind closed doors parole hearing later this month.

The paedophile pop star, 79, who had a string of hits in the 1970s, and whose real name is Paul Gadd, could now be set free again following the parole hearing on January 24.

It usually takes 14 days for a parole decision to be made - meaning Glitter could be back on the streets in just weeks.

Gary Glitter was recalled to prison after breaching his licencing conditions. Picture: Alamy

Glitter was hauled back to jail for breaching his licensing conditions just one month after he was released automatically from his 16-year sentence in February after sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

It was alleged that Glitter used a smartphone to watch videos of young girls on the dark web whilst in a bail hostel. The story appeared in a newspaper.

It has been reported that he will claim at the hearing that he was harshly dealt with for viewing videos of girls doing ballet and gymnastics and should be freed.

The decision to grant him a hearing was slammed by solicitor Richard Scorer, who acts for one of Glitter's victims.

He said previously: "My client wants him locked up for as long as possible and I hope the Parole Board will take a common sense view, put public safety first and ensure he stays behind bars.

“Anything else would be madness.”

If Glitter is allowed out of prison, he will have stringent restrictions placed on him, including having to live is designated accommodation, and limitations on his contacts, movements and activities.

Glitter's fall from grace began in the late 1990s when he was convicted for possessing thousands of child abuse images and was jailed for four months in 1999.

In 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crime allegations, and in March 2006 he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged ten and 11, in Vietnam and spent two and a half years in jail.

The offences for which he was jailed in 2015 came to light as part of Operation Yewtree, the Metropolitan Police investigation launched in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.