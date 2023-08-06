‘It’s madness’: Disgraced Gary Glitter could be freed from prison just months after being recalled for licence breach

6 August 2023, 10:02 | Updated: 6 August 2023, 10:07

The disgraced star has been granted a parole hearing.
The disgraced star has been granted a parole hearing. Picture: Alamy/PA

By Jenny Medlicott

Paedophile Gary Glitter could be freed from prison again just months after he was recalled for watching videos of young girls and attempting to access the Dark Web.

Gary Glitter, 79, has been granted a new parole hearing and is expected to argue his case for release this Autumn, according to reports.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was found guilty of the abuse by a court in 2015 and sentenced to sixteen years in prison.

At a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset, Glitter served eight years behind bars before being released half-way through his fixed-term determinate sentence in February.

But the disgraced star was recalled to prison just a month later after he breached his licence conditions by trying to access the Dark Web and looking at footage of girls as young as eight performing ballet and gymnastics online.

Glitter defended his behaviour as he claimed he was only watching the videos because he was interested in performing arts.

Searches also discovered the former pop star had downloaded and deleted an app called DuckDuckGo on his phone, which is used to protect users’ privacy online.

Glitter was sent to sex offenders prison HMP The Verne in Dorset.

The new hearing set for autumn would see Glitter freed immediately from Dorset prison if he successfully argues his case, Parole Board bosses confirmed.

“We can confirm the parole review of Paul Gadd is following standard processes,” the Parole Board said.

Read more: Man who spent 17 years in jail for crime he didn’t commit won’t have to repay costs as controversial rule scrapped

Read more: Paedophile musician Ian Watkins in critical condition after being held hostage and 'brutally' stabbed by prison inmates

Gary Glitter has been granted another parole hearing for this autumn.
Gary Glitter has been granted another parole hearing for this autumn. Picture: Alamy

But the decision to grant him a hearing has baffled some.

The lawyer for one of Glitter’s victims said his client wants him “locked up for as long as possible” and releasing him would be “madness”.

Former police officer and founder of the Metropolitan Police’s Paedophile Unit Michael Hames said the decision was “bizarre” given he was only recently recalled.

He also added, speaking to The Sun, that a paedophile “is, and will remain, a danger to children” and that he believes the disgraced star has a “clear lack of remorse”.

At his original trial, the singer was found guilty of one count of attempted rape, one count of unlawful sexual intercourse with a girl under 13, and four counts of indecent assault - later losing a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction.

The star was at the height of his fame when he preyed on his vulnerable victims who thought no-one would believe their claims over that of a celebrity.

Glitter was sentenced initially to 16 years in prison.
Glitter was sentenced initially to 16 years in prison. Picture: PA

The disgraced icon went on to attack two girls, aged 12 and 13, after inviting them backstage to his dressing room and luring them away from their mothers.

The third victim was under 10 years old when he tried to rape her in her bed in 1975.

The historic allegations came to light nearly 40 years after they occurred, with Glitter the first person to be arrested under Operation Yewtree.

The special police investigation was launched by the Metropolitan Police in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Sentencing the singer, Judge Alistair McCreath said all the victims were "profoundly affected" by the abuse.

After his release earlier this year, Glitter was sent to a bail hostel with six other convicted child sex offenders.

But he was later recalled to prison when footage obtained of the pop star trying to get access to the Dark Web was sent his Probation Service.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Volodymyr Zelensky

Three killed in intense shelling across Ukraine

The weather could be about to take a turn after the UK's first storm.

Exact date UK to hit 27C as Met Office makes new forecast for ‘much warmer’ weather as Storm Antoni eases

Scene of Mass

Don’t be afraid to fail, Pope tells 1.5 million at Lisbon Mass

Building demolished

Turkey’s disaster preparedness remains uncertain six months after quake

Pope Francis

Pope ends Portugal trip with open-air Mass to 1.5 million

Baby Afraa and Khalil al-Sawadi

Baby born under rubble of Syrian quake a picture of happiness six months on

Imran Khan

Imran Khan in notorious Pakistani prison after being jailed for corruption

The royal pair are reportedly in talks about a multi-million pound film.

Harry and Meghan to produce multi-million Netflix film as royal pair buy rights to £3m novel with 'gripping' themes

Flooded road

Death toll rises as rain continues to pelt flooded north-east China

Hiroshima anniversary marked

Hiroshima officials condemn nuclear deterrence ‘folly’

Andrew Malkinson will not have to pay out of his compensation.

Man who spent 17 years in jail for crime he didn’t commit won’t have to repay costs as controversial rule scrapped

Kim Jong Un tries a weapon during a visit to a munitions factory in North Korea

North Korean leader tours weapons factories and vows to boost war readiness

Russia Ukraine

Russia promises retaliation after Ukrainian sea attacks

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system 'need to be jailed'

Suella Braverman says lawyers who help migrants cheat the system are 'criminals and conmen' who 'need to be jailed'

Watkins, 46, was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a string of 13 child sex offences - including the attempted rape of a baby - in December 2013.

Paedophile musician Ian Watkins in critical condition after being held hostage and 'brutally' stabbed by prison inmates

The Pope in Portugal

Pilgrims brave scorching heat for Pope’s vigil in Lisbon

Latest News

See more Latest News

Scene of a shooting

Israeli security guard dies in Tel Aviv shooting

Captain Tom's family will soon discover the fate of the spa complex built in the lockdown hero's name after an appeal date is set by the council.

Captain Tom's family handed appeal date after council call for demolition of £1.2m spa complex built in veteran's name
A body is removed

Death toll rises after landslide in Georgia mountain resort

A smoke bomb goes off

Influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after New York City mayhem

A 34-year-old man from Blackpool was initially held on suspicion of murder, while a second man, aged 30, was held on suspicion of causing the death of a child and child neglect.

Murder investigation launched as two men arrested following death of baby boy in Blackpool

Election 2024 Trump

Prosecutors ask for protective order after Trump post appears to promise revenge

'I miss her every day': David Hunter says wife 'begged' him to end her life after being cleared of murder in Cyprus

'I didn't want to live without her': David Hunter recalls stint in Cypriot psychiatric hospital after death of terminally-ill wife
Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled

Boxer Dillian Whyte breaks silence after failed drugs test sees heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua cancelled
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan calls for protests after being handed three-year jail term

In this image from video, a seaborne drone approaches a Russian tanker on the Black Sea

Ukrainian drones hit Russian tanker transporting fuel near Crimea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle appears to have been snubbed on her 42nd birthday

Meghan Markle snubbed by royals who refuse to send birthday wishes as expert says they are 'fed up' with her
Kate and William yet to publicly wish Meghan happy birthday

Kate and William post tweet about rhino documentary - but make no mention of Meghan's 42nd birthday
Sarah has been open about her struggles with the disease on her podcast

Sarah, Duchess of York, names reconstructed breast 'Derek' after breast cancer diagnosis

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Tories are "gaslighting us" says caller

'They gaslight us!': Sangita Myska caller says the Conservatives are 'on target' to 'destroy' the NHS
James O'Brien says NHS privitisation is "at the heart of neoliberalism"

James O'Brien fears “Thatcherism” is at the heart of a new NHS privatisation move

Shelagh and Caller Greg on Ulez

Ulez expansion delay has 'cost lives' says this frustrated Shelagh Fogarty caller

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops

'Colour me shocked!': James O'Brien on how 'remarkable' it is that Tories are encouraging more affordable food shops
Tom Swarbrick on mortgages

It would be 'manifestly unfair' to use taxpayers' money to subsidise mortgages, Tom Swarbrick says
James and heckler

'A liar': Riled publican who heckled Rishi Sunak at beer festival says the PM's 'no better than his predecessors'
'Hyperbolic discounting' fuels climate inaction says James O'Brien caller

Eco-activists should share 'practical steps' not glue themselves to roads, this caller explains
Migrant barge isn't safe says anti-racism campaigner

'There were no life jackets!': Anti-racism campaigner says safety of asylum barge is 'shocking'
In a scathing review of neighbourhood policing in the UK, David Lammy explains why he thinks petty crime should be taken seriously as the cost of not doing so could lead to ‘far worse crimes.’

David Lammy says 'disappearing' neighbourhood policing is leading to increased crime

Richard Branson, speaking to Andrew Castle, said that politicians don’t have the courage to speak out and admit drug policy failings and reform should focus on an ‘acceptance’ that ‘millions of people do drugs.’

'The war on drugs has failed’: Sir Richard Branson tells LBC there needs to be ‘radical’ drug reform

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit