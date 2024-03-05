Gary Glitter loses bid to stop victim from taking chunk of his £6 million fortune

Glitter will not be attending today's hearing. Picture: Alamy

By Jasmine Moody

The woman, one of several girls the disgraced pop star abused, will hear how much of the paedophile's £6 million fortune she is entitled to.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Disgraced 70's pop star Gary Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, has lost a legal claim by one of his victims, a court has heard.

Glitter, 79, was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980.

Now, one of his victims is suing him and is expected to give evidence via video link this afternoon as a judge decides how much money she is entitled to.

Glitter will not be attending today's hearing.

Read more: Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter loses parole bid to be freed from jail

Read more: Gary Glitter's parole hearing to be held in private over fears of identifying child sexual abuse victims

This comes after a judgement was made in her favour when the 79-year-old failed to enter a defence claim for damages.

Glitter fell from grace in the late 1990s when he was jailed for having thousands of child abuse images. Picture: Alamy

Richard Scorer, a solicitor from Slater and Gordon who is representing the woman, said before the parole hearing: Our client has brought a claim for damages against Glitter for the appalling sexual assaults which he committed on her when she was 12 years old.

"This case is proceeding through the High Court. Throughout the case Glitter has refused to co-operate at all and has ignored court orders, deliberately making the process more stressful and traumatic for our client.

"This behaviour demonstrates Glitter's total lack of remorse.

"We have made the Parole Board aware of his behaviour and they have confirmed that this information will be included in a report to the Parole Board panel ahead of the hearing.

"I hope the board takes this matter very seriously as it is yet more evidence of Glitter's lack of remorse and contempt for his victims," he added.

Glitter, 79, was jailed in 2015 for sexually abusing three schoolgirls between 1975 and 1980. Picture: Alamy

In February, Glitter was automatically released from HMP The Verne, which is a low-security prison in Portland, Dorset, after serving half of his fixed 16-year determinate sentence.

Less than six weeks after being released, he was imprisoned in March after breaching his licence conditions by allegedly viewing downloaded images of children.

If the paedophile pop star serves his full time, he would be 86 at the time of being released in 2031.

Glitter fell from grace in the late 1990s when he was jailed for having thousands of child abuse images.

As a result, he was jailed for four months in 1999.

In 2002, he was expelled from Cambodia amid reports of sex crimes.

Four years later, in March, he was convicted of sexually abusing two girls, aged 10 and 11, in Vietnam and was jailed for two and a half years.

He was jailed in 2015 as well after the reasons came to light as part of Operation Yewtree, which the Metropolitan Police launched in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.