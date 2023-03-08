Minister says Gary Lineker needs a 'red card' for comparing government migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

Gary Lineker has drawn criticism for comparing the language to that of Nazi Germany. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

A minister has called for Gary Lineker to be shown a ‘red card’ after he compared Suella Braverman’s migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany.

Gary, who earns £1.35m per year, shared a video of the Home Secretary outlining the Illegal Migration Bill and wrote: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

He called the plans “immeasurably cruel,” saying: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I'm out of order?”

Good heavens, this is beyond awful. https://t.co/f0fTgWXBwp — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 7, 2023

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC this morning: “It was very inappropriate.

“He should certainly be shown a red card. We are taking robust and fair measures on behalf of the British public.”

“It’s a shame he’s so out of step with British public opinion right now.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Gary Lineker's comments were disappointing.

“I think it's unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and - indeed - compassionate, to 1930s Germany,” she said.

"I also think that we are on the side of the British people here.

"It's plain for anyone to see that the British people have had enough of this situation of thousands of people coming here illegally at huge cost to the taxpayer and undermining our laws, and, in fact, British generosity.

"That needs to stop, we need to take the necessary steps now to ensure that if you are coming here illegally you will be detained and you will be removed, and that's what this Bill will do."

Lineker is expected to receive a dressing down from BBC bosses after comparing Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

The Match Of The Day host will be "reminded of his responsibilities on social media" by the corporation following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

His comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: "This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

"Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps."

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: "Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media."

A spokesperson for the corporation added: "The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

"Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required."