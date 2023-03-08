Minister says Gary Lineker needs a 'red card' for comparing government migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

8 March 2023, 08:31

Gary Lineker has drawn criticism for comparing the language to that of Nazi Germany
Gary Lineker has drawn criticism for comparing the language to that of Nazi Germany. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Asher McShane

A minister has called for Gary Lineker to be shown a ‘red card’ after he compared Suella Braverman’s migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany.

Gary, who earns £1.35m per year, shared a video of the Home Secretary outlining the Illegal Migration Bill and wrote: “Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

He called the plans “immeasurably cruel,” saying: “There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries.

“This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I'm out of order?”

Read more: New plans to stop small boats 'very concerning' says UN refugee body as Rishi Sunak insists he's 'up for the fight'

Read more: Hundreds attend vigil for three friends killed in Cardiff car crash as two survivors fight for life

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on LBC this morning: “It was very inappropriate.

“He should certainly be shown a red card. We are taking robust and fair measures on behalf of the British public.”

“It’s a shame he’s so out of step with British public opinion right now.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said Gary Lineker's comments were disappointing.

“I think it's unhelpful to compare our measures, which are lawful, proportionate and - indeed - compassionate, to 1930s Germany,” she said.

"I also think that we are on the side of the British people here.

"It's plain for anyone to see that the British people have had enough of this situation of thousands of people coming here illegally at huge cost to the taxpayer and undermining our laws, and, in fact, British generosity.

"That needs to stop, we need to take the necessary steps now to ensure that if you are coming here illegally you will be detained and you will be removed, and that's what this Bill will do."

Lineker is expected to receive a dressing down from BBC bosses after comparing Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

The Match Of The Day host will be "reminded of his responsibilities on social media" by the corporation following a tweet reply he sent on Tuesday, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Lineker commented on a Twitter video put out by Home Secretary Suella Braverman, in which she unveiled government plans to stop migrant boats crossing the Channel.

His comments were widely condemned by Tory politicians, who urged the BBC to take action.

Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson wrote: "This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public.

"Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps."

A BBC source told The Daily Telegraph: "Gary will be spoken to and reminded of his responsibilities on social media."

A spokesperson for the corporation added: "The BBC has social media guidance, which is published.

"Individuals who work for us are aware of their responsibilities relating to social media. We have appropriate internal processes in place if required."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to trace after the attack

CCTV hunt for violent robber who battered London commuter with metal pole before stealing his bag

French strikes

Trains and flights cancelled as French strikers increase pressure

The 'snow tornado' in Shetland

Farmer spots 'snow devil' tornado tearing through Scottish field as he feeds his sheep, while Brits shiver in freezing cold
Cathay losses

Lifting of quarantine in Hong Kong stems Cathay’s £705m losses

Greek transport strikes

Greek unions stage strikes over safety following rail crash disaster

Russia Ukraine War

Russian Wagner Group chief claims extended gains in Bakhmut

Rafel Jeanne, Eve Smith and Darcy Ross all died in the crash

Man 'found his dead best friend in just 15 minutes' after Newport horror smash - after police needed 46 hours

Many schools have been forced to close as snow blankets parts of the UK

Schools shut as snow blasts Britain: Is you child's school closed? Check the full list here

Sophie Russon's mother said she is unrecognisable

Newport horror crash survivor 'left hanging' in car wreckage for 2 days is 'unrecognisable', mother says

Women in Afghanistan

Afghanistan is world’s most repressive country for women, says UN

The e-bike battery blaze broke out rapidly

Horrifying video shows moment e-bike battery erupts into huge fire as flames engulf house

Snow warnings are in place

'Severe' warning issued to motorists as Britain is battered by blizzards and temperatures plunge to -15C

In this April 30, 2019 file photo, Sudanese Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council speaks at a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan

Sudan general says military leaders are clinging to power

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

Gary Lineker sparks fury among Tory MPs after comparing migrant crackdown to Nazi Germany

Rishi Sunak has warned he is "up for the fight" against any legal challenges to his controversial new Bill to tackle small boat crossings, as the Home Secretary admitted it may be incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights.

New plans to stop small boats 'very concerning' says UN refugee body as Rishi Sunak insists he's 'up for the fight'

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Tory backbenchers, has become the latest senior Conservative MP to announce they will stand down at the next general election.

1922 chairman Sir Graham Brady becomes latest senior Tory MP to announce they won't stand at next election

Latest News

See more Latest News

The European drugs regulator has opposed plans to a giant purpose-built "erotic centre" near its headquarters in Amsterdam.

Eurocrats oppose multi-story mega-brothel being built near Amsterdam headquarters

During her closing arguments in the XXXTentacion murder trial, assistant state attorney Pascale Achille holds up a camouflage hat with a red brim that was seen worn by shooting suspect Michael Boatwri

XXXTentacion’s alleged killers were ‘predators’, prosecutor tells trial

Hundreds of people have gathered at a vigil for three people killed in a car crash at the weekend.

Hundreds attend vigil for three friends killed in Cardiff car crash as two survivors fight for life
Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who was sentenced to 25 years in prison in the United States, speaks to the media prior to an opening ceremony of the exhibition of his artworks at the Mosfilm studi

Merchant of Death shows off art in Moscow after prisoner swap with basketballer

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four US citizens who crossed into M

Two kidnapped Americans ‘who travelled for tummy tuck’ found dead in Mexico

Karren Brady speaks to Andrew Marr

'Women give birth to every taxpayer on the planet – we deserve a break,' says Baroness Karren Brady
The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers' union has announced it has suspended all industrial action at Network Rail after receiving a new pay offer.

RMT suspends all strikes at Network rail after receiving new pay offer

Former Home Secretary has called said the Government's new bill to tackle illegal immigration is "not doable", branding the move a "Donald Trump playbook measure".

Former Home Sec says Sunak's Illegal Immigration Bill an impractical 'Donald Trump playbook measure'
A Ukrainian soldier smokes a cigarette before being shot

Ukrainian military identifies smoking soldier shot dead in shocking war video

Emerati astronaut Sultan al-Neyadi during an interview at the International Space Station

Latest astronaut from UAE still getting used to space

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting
Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty condemns Suella Braverman for stirring up a 'culture war' with new Migration Bill
Caller blames Tory government for creating mist of rage

Caller slams Tories for bringing 'horrendous mist of anger' to UK through Brexit

JAMES AND SUELLA

James O'Brien argues Tories 'deep down' don't want to tackle migrant crisis

Listener says public are 'in danger' from migrants to Nick ferrari

Brits are 'in danger' one caller tells Nick Ferrari due to 'thousands of undocumented men' entering the UK
TOM AND STEPHEN KINNOCK

Shadow Immigration Minister slams Tory migration plans claiming it 'won't work' and will 'compound the situation'
Charlotte Lynch writes: "I was just doing my job. I was clearly a journalist, but I could have been somebody simply walking by. I was not committing a crime."

'I was just doing my job!' LBC Reporter opens up on arrest as protection for journalists added into anti-protest laws
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 06/03 | Watch Again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit