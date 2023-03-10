Breaking News

Gary Lineker taken off Match of the Day until agreement reached on social media use

By Emma Soteriou

Gary Lineker is stepping back from presenting Match of the Day until an agreement has been reached over social media use.

He will not return until there is "an agreed and clear position on his use of social media", a spokesperson said.

The presenter made criticised the government's controversial asylum policy in a series of tweet, where he compared language used by MPs to "that used by Germany in the 30s".

A statement read: "The BBC has been in extensive discussions with Gary and his team in recent days. We have said that we consider his recent social media activity to be a breach of our guidelines.

"The BBC has decided that he will step back from presenting Match of the Day until we've got an agreed and clear position on his use of social media.

"When it comes to leading our football and sports coverage, Gary is second to none. We have never said that Gary should be an opinion free zone, or that he can't have a view on issues that matter to him, but we have said that he should keep well away from taking sides on party political issues or political controversies."

