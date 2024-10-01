Gary Lineker's tree surgeon nephew, 18, 'crushed to death by falling trunk' as star's sons paid tribute

Jonty Parkinson, cousin of Gary Lineker's children died at work. Picture: Instagram

By StephenRigley

Gary Lineker’s tree surgeon nephew died after he was crushed by a falling trunk, an inquest heard.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jonty Parkinson, nephew-in-law to the Match of the Day presenter from his marriage to his first wife Michelle, died of a crush injury to his abdomen in Oxfordshire.

The opening of the inquest last week at Oxford Coroner's Court heard Mr Parkinson, of Coln St. Aldwyns, Cirencester, died on Friday September 6. Senior coroner Darren Salter revealed the tree surgeon died following a crush injury to his abdomen while working as a tree surgeon.

Jonty Parkinson died of a crush injury to his abdomen after being struck by a falling tree trunk. Picture: social media

Read More: Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

Read More: Disabled journalist Frank Gardner shares outrage after being forced to crawl along floor of plane to use the toilet

Last month In a touching tribute on social media Jonty, 18, was described as “one of the nicest boys you’ll meet” by his cousin George Lineker 31.

Tobias Lineker, 28, George’s brother, also wrote a tribute on Instagram alongside an old photo of a smiling Jonty.

He said: “Taken from us far too soon, rest in peace little cousin.”

A GoFundMe has since been set up in the teenager's memory, raising more than £30,000.

Created by family friend Allison Murray, the fundraiser read: "To friends of Bob and Ali Parkinson, I have started this fundraiser to help them create a beautiful memorial or event to celebrate the life of their much loved son Jonty, who tragically lost his life on the 6th September.

"I realise money can't fill the great chasm of loss they are feeling but I hope it can be used to ease the burden of funeral expenses or go towards a fitting memorial for Jonty or in anyway the family see fit."

Mr Parkinson's funeral is said to have taken place last Friday. A number of local businesses close to his home in Gloucestershire closed for the day to allow staff to attend the service.

Jonty was the nephew of Gary, 63, from his marriage to his first wife, Michelle Cockayne, with whom he shares four children - George, Harry, Tobias and Angus.

Jonty's mum, Ali Cockayne, is the sister of Michelle and was previously married to Former England rugby captain Will Carling.

A date for the full inquest has not yet been confirmed.