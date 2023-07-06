Gary Neville admits 'huge mistakes' with £400m Manchester development plans - including tearing down iconic pub

6 July 2023, 16:53

The football pundit attempted to get the Sir Ralph Abercromby pub knocked down.
The football pundit attempted to get the Sir Ralph Abercromby pub knocked down. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Gary Neville has admitted to making "huge mistakes" with his £400m development plans in Manchester city centre.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The St Michael's scheme includes two towers containing a five-star hotel, luxury flats, offices and a rooftop restaurant. But the 15-year battle to make it a reality has been "a bumpy ride", the former Manchester United star said.

Original plans for the buildings saw a huge backlash from locals, who suggested part of Manchester's "precious heritage" would be erased.

Neville had attempted to have a popular pub - believed to be the inspiration for Life On Mars - knocked down as part of the plans.

But the football pundit has now admitted attempting to get the iconic pub demolished was a “huge mistake”.

Read more: Nine 'critical' including seven children after Land Rover ploughs into end-of-term tea party at London school

Read more: ‘Will you just let me finish?’: Teenage environmental protesters disrupt Sir Keir Starmer during keynote speech

Gary Neville admitted to the mistake during an interview.
Gary Neville admitted to the mistake during an interview. Picture: Alamy

Neville, who is set to appear as a guest star on the next series of Dragons Den, said his plans for the development "came out of ambition and aspiration".

"I had a couple of experiences around that time. You come out of Manchester United where you've won for 15, 20 years, you feel unbreakable," he said on Radio 5 Live's Wake Up To Money.

"You're doing things, you're excited about everything you do and you may get a bit carried away. 

"I've said Valencia was a job I shouldn't have taken on. I was sacked after four months. I didn't have the capability to do it and it needed someone with vast experience. 

"The St Michael's project showed me that you can have a good idea, but if you don't bring people along with you on the journey and don't communicate with them you're not going to succeed."

Mr Neville says the project is now back on track after he revised his initial plans, adding that work started 18 months ago.

He has claimed the project will ultimately create 2,200 jobs, as well as an extra 700 jobs in construction.

Mr Neville defended the development’s lack of affordable housing during the interview, as he said: “Manchester needs all types of different properties. Do you think it's right that an international city of Manchester's quality only has one five star hotel?

“We absolutely need more affordable housing. And the development will make a payment worth millions to the council to contribute to more of it in Manchester.

“It's not right that we don't have enough affordable housing. But that doesn't mean that when we build something that's world class that we should blame that.”

The former Man United player has started a number of projects across different industries over the years, including the opening of a Manchester-based hotel, Hotel Football.

But he added that despite some of his success, he’s also faced a number of setbacks, including a £3.2mil loss at one of his hotels in Manchester over the pandemic.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Elle Edwards, 26, was shot when Connor Chapman, 23, fired 12 shots into a group of people outside the Lighthouse pub in Wallasey Village

Elle Edwards smiling and hugging friends moments before she was shot dead on Christmas Eve

Police patrol past graffiti reading 'Justice for Nahel' as youths gather on Concorde Square during a protest in Paris

Macron says France needs to address causes of unrest prompted by police killing

Breaking
Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

Man guilty of murdering Elle Edwards outside Merseyside pub on Christmas Eve

A 4x4 ploughed into a primary school in Wimbledon

'Get an ambulance... it has hit the kids': Horror of witnesses after Land Rover ploughs into London school tea party

The Cabinet Office has failed to prevent the release of Boris Johnson's messages in the Covid Inquiry.

Government loses High Court bid to prevent Covid inquiry from seeing Boris Johnson’s WhatsApps and diaries

Four ex-Met detectives will not face criminal charges in the bungled Stephen Lawrence inquiry

Detectives accused of bungling original Stephen Lawrence inquiry will not face prosecution

Russia Ukraine War

Five killed and dozens injured in Russian missile attack on Lviv

Greta Thunberg is to head to court at the end of July.

Greta Thunberg faces jail over charge of ‘disobeying police’ at climate protest as activist given court date

The Cannon of Kandy

Dutch museums to return artefacts looted from Sri Lanka and Indonesia

Weather is set to get hot again this weekend

Heat health alert issues for six regions in England ahead of scorching 30C weekend

South African police officers remove gas cylinders from the site

Three children among 17 people killed in gas leak in South Africa

Revellers in Pamplona

Thousands party in Pamplona as firework blast begins bull-running festival

Hannah Ingram-Moore shared the family photo on Instagram

Captain Tom's daughter shares holiday snap amid backlash over building spa complex 'in hero's name'

Shocking footage shows the moment the pilot loses control

Shocking moment Titan sub spins out of control as passengers panic

Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in Russia, says president of Belarus

Moment self-styled 'assassin' who was encouraged to kill the late Queen by his AI 'girlfriend' was arrested

Moment police swoop on AI-inspired crossbow 'assassin' who plotted to kill The Queen in Windsor Castle

Latest News

See more Latest News

Angela Rayner was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

'Awful': Chris Pincher should quit as an MP says Angela Rayner, branding Tories a 'disgrace'
A major incident has been declared after a Land Rover crashed into a Wimbledon school

Girl, 8, dies and children 'critical' after Land Rover ploughs into end-of-term tea party at London school
Demonstrators interrupt Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer

‘Will you just let me finish?’: Teenage environmental protesters disrupt Sir Keir Starmer during keynote speech
Trapped riders on a rollercoaster

Riders trapped upside down for hours on rollercoaster

The Palace of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was raided after his failed insurrection and a series of embarrassing pictures were released

Many faces of Wagner chief Prigozhin: Warlord’s disguises and chilling pictures of his home leaked after Russian raid
Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama

I look barely 50, says Dalai Lama, as hundreds gather to mark his 88th birthday

The former finance director of OceanGate has claimed she quit the company after CEO Stockton Rush handed her the controls of the doomed Titan submersible.

OceanGate's former finance director quit after CEO Stockton Rush told her to captain ill-fated Titan sub
Neighbours want to take a 'sledgehammer' to controversial spa complex built by Captain Tom Moore's daughter

Neighbours of Captain Tom's daughter want to 'take a sledgehammer' to spa complex built in his name
Parliament's standards watchdog has recommended an eight-week suspension for former government whip Chris Pincher

Rishi Sunak faces another byelection as ex-minister Chris Pincher set for eight week suspension over groping claims
Elena Milashina received a brutal beating

Horrific photo shows true extent of beating on Russian journalist Elena Milashina, as she defiantly vows to return

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Thousands of well-wishers lined the Royal Mile as a service of thanksgiving for the King was held at St Giles

Thousands of well-wishers line Royal Mile as final act of King Charles' Coronation plays out in Scotland
Jaswant Singh Chail appeared in court on Wednesday

Teen who plotted to kill Queen with crossbow at Windsor Castle was 'encouraged by AI'

Nurse May Parsons, who administered the first Covid vaccine, is overcome with emotion during the service marking the 75th anniversary of the NHS

Nurse who administered historic Covid jab weeps as NHS is honoured at Westminster Abbey on its 75th anniversary

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education

'Can we have some more girls please?': Shelagh Fogarty caller wants more females in technical education
James and caller Trish

James O’Brien caller's 'blood is boiling' at lack of oracy within the police as Labour announces educational reform
'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon

'Stop it!': Nick Ferrari rebukes Just Stop Oil's 'inherently selfish' tactics after disruption at Wimbledon
Shelagh Fogarty

The NHS will be privatised 'over my dead body', says Shadow Health Secretary

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over the NHS, says James O'Brien

Right-wing politicians believe they should 'hold the reins of power' over NHS, argues James O'Brien
British Aristocrat says her bank account was unexpectedly closed

'I don't know if it's because I have a Russian name’: British aristocrat says her bank account was unexplainably closed
Nick Ferrari hears from the nurse who delivered first Covid vaccine

Nurse who delivered the first Covid vaccination reflects on 75 years of the NHS

Andrew Marr takes a look at Rishi Sunak's last six months.

Andrew Marr: Has Rishi Sunak achieved his ‘five government pledges’ or do ‘things seem to be going backwards’?
Shelagh on New Conservatives

Migration rhetoric used by New Conservatives 'breaks something in this country' says Shelagh Fogarty
'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

'It's bizzare': James O'Brien wants to understand New Conservatives' immigration stance

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit