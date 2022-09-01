Gary Neville Twitter post before Ryan Giggs trial referred over potential contempt of court

1 September 2022, 08:12 | Updated: 1 September 2022, 08:35

Ryan Giggs' trial ended without a verdict
Ryan Giggs' trial ended without a verdict. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has been referred to the Attorney General over potential contempt of court after an early morning social media post before Ryan Giggs' trial began.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former England full back's post, made ahead of the first day of Mr Giggs' trial, was shown to the judge on the third day.

It had garnered thousands of likes before being brought to Judge Hilary Manley's attention after a journalist raised the issue with lawyers.

Mr Giggs' four-week trial over charges of alleged controlling or coercive behaviour and assault on his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, which he denied, saw jurors fail to reach a verdict after more than 20 hours of deliberations. Prosecutors will now decide if they want a retrial.

Gary Neville was down to appear at Mr Giggs' trial
Gary Neville was down to appear at Mr Giggs' trial. Picture: Getty

The Telegraph said a source close to Mr Neville refuted the allegation and that the post was actually a reaction to the Glazer family, the owners of Manchester United, and a demonstration by supporters over the way the club is run.

Read more: Ryan Giggs faces possible retrial after jury fails to reach verdicts on domestic abuse charges

The judge said she wasn't aware any member of the jury had seen it and had been happy to keep the trial going but noted the post had been made before she gave directions to them to not view online material that related to the trial.

"Having reviewed the law and potential contempt, I have brought that matter and that particular post to the attention of the presiding judge of the circuit," she said.

Mr Giggs' trial ended without a verdict
Mr Giggs' trial ended without a verdict. Picture: Getty

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, said of Ms Greville: "It's not known whether she has seen it at all, but in the context of the evidence that has already been given in this case, that is a matter we may seek to return to in due course."

Chris Daw QC, defending, said: "Your honour, in terms of any potential implication - we make it crystal clear Mr Giggs did not know about this."

Mr Neville had been listed as a witness in the trial to back Mr Giggs' defence but did not appear during the trial.

