UK shutdown warning: Industry 'could stop' in winter cold snap as gas prices soar

14 October 2021, 06:08

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned of an industry shut down amid soaring gas prices
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has warned of an industry shut down amid soaring gas prices. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Industry could shut down if energy supplies run out and high gas prices are set to stay for the winter, a prominent manufacturing boss has claimed.

Billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe warned that a lack of gas storage in Britain makes the country vulnerable and a prolonged cold spell could lead to a shutdown if the demand from businesses and customers was to exceed supply.

The warning from the founder of manufacturing giant Ineos follows remarks from others in the industry, who said they could shut their plants in winter if energy demands are high.

Speaking about a bad winter on ITV's Peston, Sir Jim said: "Yeah, in which case then, what you would do is you'd shut down industry."

"I think it's quite difficult to predict how long this sort of current situation's going to last, but you know I suppose if you were a betting man you'd assume it would probably run through at least through the winter because obviously our gas demand increases in the winter."

Read more: Gas price crisis: PM 'to spend hundreds of millions saving thousands of jobs' in bailout

Read more: Major UK CO2 supplier subsidised by taxpayer hikes gas prices

He added gas was "a very strategic and important requirement for the UK economy and they (the Government) need to ensure that the UK economy can't be held to ransom because we haven't organised our gas situation very well".

He claimed that the UK has 10 days' of storage, which he described as "a bit pathetic really for a nation as important as the UK", and added that European countries have four or five times that amount.

He said: "Four years ago when we had the 'Beast From The East', we were within a day or two of running out of gas in the UK.

"If we had run out of gas it would have been a disaster for the older people who wouldn't have been able to get heating in the house, for industry which would have had to shut down. But we were within days, and we did make that point."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Government should "come out of hiding" and work with businesses to tackle the issue, claiming ministers had "put their out-of-office on".

The Business Department said ministers and officials were engaging with industry "to further understand and to help mitigate the impacts of high global gas prices".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The measures are to encourage GPs to move away from virtual appointments

Call the GP and demand to see them face-to-face: Shake-up to slash phone appointments

Police in Florida arrested the man on Tuesday

Man arrested after toddler found gun and shot mother dead during work Zoom call

Police officers cordon off the scene in Kongsberg

Five people killed after man goes on bow and arrow rampage in Norwegian town

Hazrat Wali was stabbed to death in Twickenham

Twickenham stabbing victim named as Afghan refugee, 18

Two more energy suppliers collapsed due to the rise in wholesale prices

Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado Energy collapse in gas price crisis

Maros Sefcovic has outlined EU plans to overhaul the Northern Ireland Protocol

EU to slash spot checks and cut red tape amid NI Protocol row

MP Claudia Webbe, 56, was found guilty of harassing a female friend of her partner

MP Claudia Webbe found guilty of harassing partner's female friend

The Mayor of London has been branded "the grinch" for cancelling London's NYE fireworks.

Sadiq Khan branded 'grinch' for cancelling London's NYE fireworks

Billy Hood has been jailed for 25 years

London football coach jailed for 25 years in Dubai over cannabis oil found in car

Blue Origin Launch.

Lift off! William Shatner soars into orbit on Blue Origin rocket

William Shatner take part in New Shepard spacecraft crew

Watch: William Shatner blasts off into space

People are struggling to access their NHS Covid Pass.

NHS investigates issues with accessing Covid Pass

'Cop-out'? Some Londoners have questioned the New Year's Eve firework cancellation

'Don't hide behind Covid': Londoners angry at no NYE fireworks for a second year

Sarah Everard was murdered by serving Met Police officer Wayne Couzens

Sarah Everard: All police forces to review allegations of violence against serving officers
Chris Eubank had his Louis Vuitton bag stolen in London attack.

Chris Eubank's Louis Vuitton bag mugged by 'Britain's most brazen' thief

An enraged mother took Insulate Britain to task when they blocked her school run

'Move - my son needs to go to school': Enraged mother clashes with eco protesters

Latest News

See more Latest News

London's New Year's fireworks have been cancelled again

'Why?!' Mayor blasted for cancelling London New Year's Eve fireworks
Dominic Cummings made fresh claims about the PM and Brexit in a series of tweets

Dominic Cummings: PM didn't understand Brexit agreement when he signed it
A lorry driver said he has lost a potential new job after Insulate Britain made him over an hour late to his interview.

Lorry driver loses job after eco-mob infuriate motorists and grind traffic to a halt
Cyclists have been targeted in the Richmond Park area

Machete-wielding gang targeting terrified cyclists in London's Richmond Park
Furious motorists clashed with an eco mob on Wednesday

Eco mob blocks road near Dartford Crossing as activists clash with furious drivers
Oliver Dowden was grilled by Nick Ferrari on LBC over the processing of visas for foreign lorry drivers.

'Hopeless': Minister says just 20 out of 300 foreign HGV driver visas have been processed
The Met officer would have been sacked had he not resigned

'Sickening': Met detective started sexual relationship with woman he was investigating
England faces devastating floods like those in Germany during the summer, the Environment Agency has warned

'Adapt or die': England faces devastating floods like Germany, climate experts warn
uropean Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic will outline the proposals today

Brexit: EU prepared to drop most checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from Britain
Those who lost loved ones to Covid have hit out at the cross-party report for suggesting the Government was "redeemed" by the vaccine rollout

Bereaved families attack Covid report for suggesting vaccines 'redeemed' 150,000 deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader

NI Protocol: EU proposals 'fall well short of what we need', says DUP leader
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/10 | Watch again

The Tory Party Chair was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'We are very sorry': Tory Party Chair apologises after damning Covid report
Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic

Covid report co-author: Test and trace system 'real failure' of pandemic
Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'

Irish MP brands Lord Frost's Brexit speech 'absolutely lousy'
Ex-EU boss launches scathing attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech

Ex-EU boss launches brutal attack on Lord Frost's Brexit speech
Caller 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings

Mother 'haunted' by son's Covid death fumes at report findings
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

LBC listeners just had to react to Daryl's call

The moving James O'Brien call listeners said brought tears to their eyes
The caller was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

'Why isn't there a student loan scheme to train HGV drivers?' caller asks

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police