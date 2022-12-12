'Gate to Hell': huge sinkhole opens up in Siberia next to major ski resort - leaving a single house perched on the edge

A sinkhole opened up in Siberia. Picture: Incident Kuzbass

By Kit Heren

A huge sinkhole has opened up outside a mining town in eastern Russia near a major ski resort.

Footage from the scene in the Tashtagolsky district of Kemerovo region in Siberia shows a single house perched precariously on the edge of the sinkhole.

The hole opened up near a major iron ore mine operated by one of the biggest steel companies in Russia, which has been sanctioned by the British government.

Local authorities said that no one had died or been injured in the collapse, as people living locally had been moved away.

A spokesperson for the Tashtagolsky district said: "The subsidence of the earth's surface within the boundaries of the mining allotment of the Sheregesh mine was predictable.

"Therefore, the zone of possible failure was previously fenced off, marked with warning signs.

"Houses No. 14, 16, 18 and 20 along Pervomayskaya Street were resettled, an asphalt road and a municipal water conduit were moved to Old Sheregesh, and the Lapinsky stream was diverted."

The sinkhole. Picture: Incident Kuzbass

The local government will fill in the hole in future, the spokesperson said.

Operations at the mine have been suspended, and a local road has been closed.

Houses in the area were largely holiday homes, according to local media. Sheregesh, a nearby ski resort, is one of the most famous in Russia and is known for its annual swimsuit skiing competition.

Russian news agency Interfax reported that the mine was operated by steel company Evraz, which was sanctioned in March because of its vital importance to the Russian war effort.

The sinkhole opened up near a major ski resort. Picture: Incident Kuzbass

The British government said at the time: "The steel manufacturing and mining company operates in sectors of strategic significance to the Government of Russia.

"Evraz plc produce 28% of all Russian railway wheels and 97% of rail-tracks in Russia. This is of vital significance as Russia uses rail to move key military supplies and troops to the frontline in Ukraine.

"Along with existing measures, this action will further deter companies operating in strategic sectors in Russia. Today’s asset freeze means no UK citizen or company can do business with them.

"Evraz plc’s core operations are in Russia where they are a major employer. These sanctions will further chip away at Putin’s financial reserves and siege economy, and support Ukraine’s continued resistance."