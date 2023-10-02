Chaos at Gatwick: Thousands of travellers ordered to leave buildings due to 'fire alarm'

Thousands of people were evacuated from Gatwick Airport. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A mass evacuation of Gatwick Airport’s North Terminal was ordered today after sirens rang out.

Thousands of people were forced out of the North Terminal due to a fire alarm sounding.

Sports journalist Michael Hincks wrote: "Never too old for an airport first.

"Whole of Gatwick north terminal evacuated after a fire alarm...

"Fire engine has arrived but no sign of fire. Safe to say the reaction of staff means this doesn't happen often..."

One furious traveller posted online: “Fire alarm has been going off for 20 mins. No direction on where to go. No announcement as to what's happening. Still standing in view of the departure lounge, where the alarm was triggered. Utter disgrace.”

Another wrote: “ Gatwick - what is going on? No announcements on this side, we are all just walking inside the building. No safety staff to guide travellers on this side.”

A third wrote: “Evacuated from Gatwick North just as my breakfast was going to arrive. Absolute shambles here, no information, people just standing about, no sign of any staff. FFS.”

It wasn't long before the fire alarm was stood down and people were allowed back inside the terminal but the status of their flights is unclear, with delays likely.