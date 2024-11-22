Gatwick South Terminal reopens after bomb scare but passengers still face flight delays and cancellations

Have you been affected? Contact our news desk at online@lbc.co.uk

Gatwick South Terminal to reopen after bomb scare but passengers still face flight delays and cancellations. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Gatwick South Terminal is set to reopen to passengers after a bomb scare, with airport staff saying the situation has been resolved.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The terminal had closed down for four hours earlier and passengers were evacuated while police investigated the incident.

But despite the airport reopening, passengers are still facing cancellations and delays to their flights.

The force said it was called to what is the UK's second busiest airport at 8.20am. Passengers who had not cleared security were required to evacuate at around 10.30am.

The Gatwick Airport railway station will also reopen once the airport itself is operating again.

Gatwick said in a statement: "The earlier security alert has now been resolved and cleared by police. The South Terminal is reopening to staff and will be open to passengers shortly.

"Trains will also start calling at Gatwick Airport once the terminal is fully reopened. We would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding while this situation was resolved. Safety and security is always our top priority."

Simon Calder on the Gatwick Airport disruption

A suspicious bag caused the evacuation of the south terminal as a safety precaution, LBC understands. A bomb disposal team was deployed to the airport.

Sussex police said in a statement: "Police were called to the South Terminal at Gatwick Airport at 8.20am on Friday (22 November) following the discovery of a suspected prohibited item in luggage.

"To ensure the safety of the public, staff and other airport users, a security cordon has been put in place whilst the matter is dealt with.

The situation at Gatwick Airport. I have no clue what's happening other than being instructed to leave. It would have been helpful to understand the reason behind it, though. The internet suggests there may be a security problem.I hope everyone is safe. pic.twitter.com/GCBPUCb1Bq — Gabriele (@GabrieleLecceIT) November 22, 2024

"As a precaution, an EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) team is being deployed to the airport.

"This is causing significant disruption and some roads around the South Terminal have been closed. We’d advise the public to avoid the area where possible.

"Please contact Gatwick Airport press office (01293 505000) for further information."

Passengers evacuated from the terminal have been supplied with foil blankets and water, with those being held outside the terminals waiting in 7C temperatures.

My flight wasn’t allowed to land (Vueling) despite what the media report - that flights are still landing. We were turned back to Barcelona. — Marta (@martacollins) November 22, 2024

Traveller David Meyer told LBC: "The main part of Gatwick departures has been evacuated into the piers leading to gates.

"All pretty well organised and staff are rushing round pointing people to gates as their flights are called."

Another passenger, Ian Derrington, told LBC he was evacuated from the airport's South Terminal to a nearby Hilton hotel acting as a holding area.

"It was pretty chaotic," he explained. "The reason was very serious sounding and the news confirms why: suspicious packages that the bomb squad is taking care of!?"

Giovanni Gruni said: "I was in a bar waiting for the gate number and then they started to evacuate. I manage to get to the gate but at the moment we are held inside the gate waiting for instructions.

Gatwick airport South Terminal evacuated

"The plane arrived but the passengers cannot be allowed to leave the plane so we just have to wait but they started looking for people with connections so maybe the incident is being solved?"

One traveller posted online: "Whole of Gatwick south terminal being evacuated right now after huge delays at security.

"Looks like they are only evacuating the main terminal and pushing people to the gates. Is it a suspect package? Police told me it was a security incident earlier that led to big Q."

LBC listener sends in footage as Gatwick Airport South Terminal evacuated due to 'security incident'

Passengers scheduled to travel today have been urged to check the status of their flight before departing for the airport. The airport is continuing to respond to customers on X.

Gatwick's North Terminal remains unaffected.

According to aviation analytics company Cirium, 316 flights are scheduled to depart from the airport today, with a further 318 flights scheduled to land.

One passenger named Marta aboard an inbound flight from Barcelona to Gatwick told LBC: "We left Barcelona and were turned back about half way through the flight. We are sitting on the tarmac back in Barcelona awaiting further news."

It comes amid reports planes are continuing to land at the terminal.

Passenger Nick Meacham posted videos on social media of the scenes at the airport showing large numbers of passengers packed outside the entrance as well as leaving the building.

He said: "Arrived at London Gatwick for routine connection. Got through customs to find out they're evacuating the entire airport.

"Even people through security are being taken outside. Trains shut down and 1000's of all over the streets and carparks waiting."

Train services are not currently stopping at Gatwick.

Red disruption signs posted at major London terminals, including London's Victoria Station, flag the ongoing issue at the airport.

Red disruption signs posted at major London terminals, including London's Victoria Station, flag the ongoing issue at the airport. Picture: Social Media

Police evacuate Gatwick Airport amid 'ongoing' security incident

Southern Rail has stated that no trains will be stopping at the Gatwick Airport railway station until further notice.

Train passenger information website National Rail Enquiries said: "The police are dealing with an incident at Gatwick airport.

"The station and airport are currently being evacuated.

Blankets and water bottles being distributed to the public. Happening now at Gatwick airport south terminal. 🇬🇧✈️ #London pic.twitter.com/jTxvAuJfhs — Marco Pajo (@ISawMarcoPolo) November 22, 2024

"Services are able to run through the station and area but will not call at Gatwick airport at this time.

"Please avoid travelling to the station whilst this incident is ongoing.

"This is expected to continue until approximately 2pm."