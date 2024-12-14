Mathew Horne feels 'protective' over Gavin And Stacey co-star James Corden as he slaps down rumours of fall out

Horne and Corden filming Gavin and Stacey in Barry, Wales. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Mathew Horne says he feels "protective" over his Gavin And Stacey co-star James Corden as he rejected rumours that they have fallen out in recent years.

The actors, who are returning as best friends in the hit BBC show as Gavin Shipman (Horne), and Neil "Smithy" Smith (Corden) for a Christmas special this year, were also part of a sketch show Horne And Corden and the critically panned horror flop Lesbian Vampire Killers in 2009.

Over the last more than a decade, Corden has gone on to success as host of the US talk show The Late Late Show, which he departed in 2023, and starred in several Hollywood movies as well as presenting the Tony Awards and Grammys.

Horne, who has been a feature of the BBC comedy series Bad Education opposite comedian Jack Whitehall and is currently on stage in William Shakespeare play The Tempest opposite Sigourney Weaver, told the Times that it "wasn't true" that he and Corden fell out.

He added that "no amount of protesting would have convinced people that it didn't happen" as Corden went to the US.

The duo were part of the critically panned horror flop Lesbian Vampire Killers. Picture: Alamy

Speaking about 2009, when Horne And Corden was poorly reviewed by critics, he said: "It was a hectic time and I really don't want any more hecticness and chaos in my life.

"Honestly, I'm sick of talking about this for 15 years, it sapped my energy at the time and it's not important."

Horne also said that people are "jealous" of Corden's success, and called The History Boys star and Gavin And Stacey co-creator a "phenomenally gifted actor and writer, and a brilliant working-class success story".

He added: "I am protective of him. But I think I've been silenced in discussing him because of this narrative that's been imposed."

Horne also said that him and Corden have discussed doing a play.

He also said that he used to find it a "bit offensive" when people said he was like Gavin, but added he is more grateful for the character following the Covid pandemic.

"I was just overwhelmed with gratitude for having been part of that show," Horne said.

"It's a wonderful thing to have done with my life. Everything that I thought was perhaps a little irritating was actually a really good thing."

Gavin And Stacey: The Finale airs on Christmas Day at 9pm following a 2019 one-off festive special that ended on a cliffhanger when Vanessa "Nessa" Jenkins, played by Ruth Jones, proposed to Smithy.