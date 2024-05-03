Oh my Christ! Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' this year

3 May 2024, 09:37 | Updated: 3 May 2024, 09:59

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a final episode
Gavin and Stacey is returning for a final episode. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hit TV show Gavin and Stacey is returning for one final episode on Christmas Day this year.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The series - written by James Corden and Ruth Jones - last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

It first started back in 2007, following a couple who commit to a long-distance relationship between Billericay in Essex and seaside town, Barry in Wales.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Corden said: "Some news… It’s official!!!

"We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the show, tweeted: "Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S … we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!"

Read more: Gavin and Stacey star Alison Steadman breaks silence on reunion episode rumours

Read more: Gavin and Stacey star says Great Britain cannot be called 'great' anymore because of the state of the NHS

Gavin and Stacey will return at the end of the year.
Gavin and Stacey will return at the end of the year. Picture: Alamy

The BBC said: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!"

It comes after Jones previously shut down speculation that the series would return.

The Welsh actress said it was "sadly a rumour" in February.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pamela Shipman in the show, also said she had not been told anything about a return in March.

“If we did another series or episode, I would absolutely love it," she previously told the Mirror.

"But at the moment, as far as I know, it's not going to happen.

"None of us have been sent scripts, none of us, so until there's something definite and it's announced, then I'm not going to go along with anything, it might not happen. It's all up in the air."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Kate and Gerry McCann (r) share heartbreaking message to mark 17 years since daughter Madeleine went missing

Madeleine McCann’s parents share heartbreaking update 17 years after she vanished

Australia Germany

German foreign minister says Russia will face consequences over cyberattack

Brazil Lula Indigenous

At least 29 dead, 60 still missing after heavy rains in southern Brazil

Newly elected Labour MP Chris Webb, with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and deputy leader Angela Rayner

Starmer hails 'historic campaign' after Blackpool South victory, as Labour win dozens of council seats

Israel Palestinians Cease Fire Glance

Hostage held in Gaza dies as Israel and Hamas work on a ceasefire deal

Exclusive
Richard Holden has said Rishi Sunak should be the Prime Minister despite bruising election results

Rally round Rishi: Tory chairman says PM is 'right man for the job' despite 'worst local election results for 40 years'

Henry de Los Rios (left) protected his family during the assault.

Pictured: 'Hero' dad who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' to defend family as children slept

Australia Mideast Protests

Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampments at universities in Australia

Robert Halfon hailed the Harlow win

Tories cling onto Harlow council despite 'seismic' Labour wins elsewhere as local MP hails 'Lazarus' comeback

Moon stock

China sending probe to get samples from less-explored far side of the Moon

The Conservatives have faced several blows from the local elections.

Tories in trouble as Labour wins by-election and takes 'home of British Army' while Reform sees surge in votes across UK

US Campus Protests Commencement

More than 2,100 arrests made during pro-Palestinian protests at US colleges

Labour's Chris Webb has won the Blackpool by-election

Labour sweeps to victory in Blackpool South as Rishi Sunak sees by-election misery

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris said that the Republic will not be a loophole for Britain's migration issues - after the UK Government rejected Ireland's bid to return migrants to Northern Ireland.

Rishi Sunak offers Ireland chance to join Rwanda scheme amid high tensions over migrants crossing NI border

Conception on fire

Captain of scuba dive boat is jailed over blaze which left 34 people dead

Arizona governor Katie Hobbs

Arizona governor repeals 1864 law banning almost all abortions in the state

Latest News

See more Latest News

Counting is now underway after polls officially closed at 10pm

Local Elections 2024: Votes roll in as Tories brace for difficult night across England and Wales
A 17-year-old has now charged in connection with the incident

Boy, 17, arrested on suspicion of attempted GBH after three injured in incident at Sheffield school
Boris Johnson was initially turned away from his polling place after forgetting to bring a valid ID - despite the rule being introduced by him when he was Prime Minister.

Boris Johnson forgets ID when arriving at polling station to vote - despite introducing the rule himself
Joe Biden

Biden: India and Japan are ‘xenophobic’ and do not welcome immigrants

The British Diversity Awards 2024 – Show

Comedian Dane Baptiste dropped by talent agency as he apologises to Jewish community for 'disturbing' post
Local Elections Live 2024: Jubilant Keir Starmer as Labour celebrate Red Wall win in Blackpool - as Tories topple

Local Elections Live 2024: Jubilant Keir Starmer celebrates Labour by-election victory at rally - as Tories topple
Haitians fleeing gang violence

Gangs lay siege to neighbourhoods in fresh outbreak of violence in Haiti

Take That and Keane have confirmed their shows at the crisis-hit Co-Op Live arena will not go ahead as planned - as the new £365m venue continues to delay its opening.

Take That move shows from Manchester's crisis-hit Co-op live arena to rival venue after chaos
Police have rushed to the scene in Dagenham

Teenager fighting for life after being stabbed in Dagenham, as gunshots also reported

Police are investigating right-wing politician and former actor Lawrence Fox after he shared an upskirt photograph of a female TV presented.

Police probe right-wing politician Laurence Fox after he shared then deleted upskirt photo of presenter

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Charlotte is nine today

Princess Charlotte beams in new photo taken by Kate released to mark her ninth birthday

Prince William has given an update on his family

Prince William gives rare update on Kate's health during Newcastle visit

The couple last visited the continent in August 2022, when they visited the Nyanga Township in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meghan bypasses Britain amid fears royal rift will overshadow Invictus Games

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit