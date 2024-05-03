Oh my Christ! Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' this year

Gavin and Stacey is returning for a final episode. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Hit TV show Gavin and Stacey is returning for one final episode on Christmas Day this year.

The series - written by James Corden and Ruth Jones - last aired in 2019 for a one-off festive episode which ended on a cliffhanger.

It first started back in 2007, following a couple who commit to a long-distance relationship between Billericay in Essex and seaside town, Barry in Wales.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Corden said: "Some news… It’s official!!!

"We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day, BBC One. Love Ruth and James."

Larry Lamb, who plays Mick Shipman in the show, tweeted: "Well just to say to everyone who’s asked about another G&S … we just got the word from the BBC this morning… it’s definitely occurrin!!"

Gavin and Stacey will return at the end of the year. Picture: Alamy

The BBC said: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!!"

It comes after Jones previously shut down speculation that the series would return.

The Welsh actress said it was "sadly a rumour" in February.

Alison Steadman, who plays Pamela Shipman in the show, also said she had not been told anything about a return in March.

“If we did another series or episode, I would absolutely love it," she previously told the Mirror.

"But at the moment, as far as I know, it's not going to happen.

"None of us have been sent scripts, none of us, so until there's something definite and it's announced, then I'm not going to go along with anything, it might not happen. It's all up in the air."