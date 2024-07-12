'Depraved loner' Gavin Plumb given three life sentences for plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby

12 July 2024, 12:53 | Updated: 12 July 2024, 13:28

Gavin Plumb was given three life sentences for plotting to abduct and murder Holly Willoughby
Gavin Plumb was given three life sentences for plotting to abduct and murder Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Gavin Plumb has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Security guard Plumb, 37, must serve a minimum of 15 years and 85 days, after being found guilty of the offences against TV presenter Ms Willoughby at Chelmsford Crown Court last week.

Appearing in the same packed court on Friday, Plumb stood in the dock to hear his sentence wearing a grey tracksuit.

The judge, Mr Justice Edward Murray, noted Plumb's extensive and long-term plans to attack Ms Willoughby, adding that the plot was "more than a fantasy" to him.

The plot also included a plan to seize Ms Willoughby's children to use as leverage against her, the judge added.

Footage of Plumb's arrest
Footage of Plumb's arrest. Picture: Handout

The failed kidnapper, who discussed his plot in graphic detail with associates, was arrested and charged in October last year.

He was caught after unwittingly telling his plans online to an undercover police officer operating under the pseudonym David Nelson in the US, thinking he was a potential accomplice.

The court heard on Friday that the details of his plot were so "depraved and vile" that the media had agreed not to report them.

Read more: 'Depraved and vile' plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has had 'life-changing' impact on star

Read more: Holly Willoughby breaks silence after man found guilty of kidnap, rape and murder plot

Moment Gavin Plumb is arrested for plotting to kidnap Holly Willoughby

Mr Murray continued: "Your plan was hopelessly unrealistic for a number of reasons - including your poor physical health - but you clearly thought it was feasible.

"Although you talked about carrying out the plan on your own, I am sure that this was simply bravado.

"You always intended to carry out your plan to kidnap, rape and kill Ms Willoughby, but only if you could find the right man or men - the right 'crew' as you sometimes called it - to help you do it."

The prosecution had pushed for Plumb to be handed a life sentence. "These are offences where it is clear from their nature and their persistence... there is a clear, significant risk to the public of serious harm," Ms Morgan added. "Only a life sentence would be appropriate."

Ms Morgan also applied for Plumb to be banned from attending any public event featuring Ms Willoughby, including being in the audience for any show she takes part in.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said ahed of sentencing: "My Lord knows of the extreme and gratuitous degradation of the victim that was planned by this defendant.

File photo dated 24/06/24 of a court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (right) appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court
File photo dated 24/06/24 of a court artist drawing by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (right) appearing at Chelmsford Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

"Degradation that was so depraved and vile that they were, by agreement, not reported in detail by representatives of the media."

She added that Plumb's plot "was not some speculative future event".

"If David Nelson had been a real person, this defendant intended for these offences to be committed in a short time frame," Ms Morgan said.

File photo dated 05/09/23 of Holly Willoughby
File photo dated 05/09/23 of Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

And the plot had a "life-changing" impact on Ms Willoughby, the court was told.

Ms Morgan said Ms Willoughby wanted her victim personal statement to be kept private.

She continued: "What I can say, and I make this submission from the prosecution... it is abundantly clear that in making that statement the prosecution submits the impact of this offending has been life-changing for the victim of these offences - both in private and personal terms - private, personal and indeed professional.

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) appearing in court
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Gavin Plumb (left) appearing in court. Picture: Alamy

"It is clear, the prosecution submit... that the extent of the shock and fear caused by this offending has been impossible to convey."

Mitigating Mr Plumb's offences ahead of sentencing, his defence lawyer said he was "embarrassed and ashamed" by his online conversations. Sasha Wass KC said that the plan was "unworkable" because of Plumb's obesity.

"It is important when one considers if this was really close to an attempt or not," she added.

Ms Wass told the court: "Mr Plumb both worshipped and was obsessed by Ms Willoughby for a period of years - admittedly in a warped and bizarre manner.

"A manner which he described as dark when he gave evidence, but nonetheless, he worshipped her and he was devastated to have been the cause of such pain to her.

Plumb was discovered by Mr Nelson after the policeman infiltrated an online group called Abduct Lovers.

Plumb said he was definitely serious" about his plot to kidnap Ms Willoughby, leaving the officer with the impression that there was an "imminent threat" to her. He passed the evidence to the FBI.

They in turn contacted police in the UK, and when Essex Police officers raided Plumb's flat in Harlow they found bottles of chloroform and an "abduction kit" complete with cable ties.

Ms Willoughby said after Plumb's conviction last week that women "should not be made to feel unsafe... in our own homes".

During the sentencing hearing, the court also heard about a previous victim of Plumb, one of two teenage girls whom he tried to falsely imprison in a shop in 2008.

Prosecutor Ms Morgan also told Chelmsford Crown Court that the woman "felt a permanent sense of worry" that "she would bump into him when he was released" from prison.

"Hearing of these matters has made her think about what could have happened to her if she hadn't been able to run away from him, thankful as she is it didn't turn out worse," said Ms Morgan.

Plumb had earlier tried to abduct two women from trains in 2006, for which he was only given a suspended sentence.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Michael White has been removed from the World Snooker Tour

Professional snooker player jailed for assaulting girlfriend and removed from world tour

England's bus parade would travel to Buckingham Palace to be honoured by King Charles and the Prince of Wales

England to have open-top bus parade through London if Southgate's side beat Spain in Euro 2024 final

Police have launched an investigation after the death of a baby at an address in Taviton street, Camden

Body of newborn baby found in bin as murder investigation launched

It is unknown how the whales became stranded.

Pod of 77 whales dies after becoming stranded on Scottish beach

Forensics investigators at the scene in Bushey

Man, 26, arrested on suspicion of triple crossbow murder after three women found dead at Hertfordshire home

Brits face a weekend washout as thunderstorms hit the southwest.

Brits face horror start to weekend as Met Office issues eight-hour thunderstorm warning

Security guard Gavin Plumb has been found guilty of plotting to kidnap, rape and murder television presenter Holly Willoughby.

'Depraved and vile' plot to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby has had 'life-changing' impact on star

The former president has expressed his concern over Biden's ability to beat Donald Trump.

Obama 'concerned' as pressure mounts on Joe Biden to pull out of presidential race in wake of Putin gaffe

Jay Slater vanished in Tenerife on June 17

'Significant' new clue in Jay Slater mystery as investigator shares update with police

Izzet Eren was shot dead

Masked gunman kills Turkish gang boss in 'revenge hit' after girl, 9, shot in botched drive-by at London restaurant

LBC met with two budding England stars at Harry Kane's former school.

Moment LBC met future England stars who attend the same school as Harry Kane

A section of the M25 is set to close this weekend

M25 stretch to close entirely this weekend, amid fears of Heathrow chaos, with other roads set to be 'incredibly busy'

A vigil was held for the three victims on Wednesday's suspected crossbow attack.

Police fear crossbow 'killer' Kyle Clifford held John Hunt's family 'for hours' before their deaths

Exclusive
A life-saving drug used by tens of thousands of people with cancer and Cystic Fibrosis is facing severe supply issues

UK 'pretty much out' of life-saving drug Creon - as 3 in 10 unable to pick up prescription due to medicine shortages

Joe Biden referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage

Joe Biden defiant despite calling Ukrainian leader Zelenskyy 'President Putin', as calls grow for him to stand down

Izzet Erin, the boss of the Tottenham Turks, was shot several times in the head outside a cafe in Moldova

Boss of Tottenham Turks gang behind drive-by shooting of girl, nine, at London restaurant assassinated in Moldova

Latest News

See more Latest News

A group of people thought to be migrants crossing the Channel in a small boat traveling from the coast of France and heading in the direction of Dover, Kent. Picture date: Tuesday August 29, 2023.

Four migrants die attempting to cross English Channel

Two worshippers have been attacked at a gurdwara in Kent

Horror as two Sikh worshippers 'stabbed with large knife' at Kent gurdwara, with teen boy arrested for attempted murder
A top candidate has turned down the job of leading the Border Security Command

Blow to Starmer as former top police office turns down job smashing gangs that run Channel migrant boat crossings
Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer ‘doubles down’ on free vote on assisted dying but hints it won't be in first year of Labour government
Dr Michael Mosley and his wife Clare

Michael Mosley's wife Clare says family are 'trying to put their lives back together' a month after husband's death
Prince Harry praised the 'eternal' bond between mother and son

Prince Harry praises 'eternal bond between mother and son' as he controversially picks up award
Starmer said the UK could recognise Palestine as an independent state even if the United States or Israel don't

UK could recognise Palestine as independent state even if US or Israel does not, Keir Starmer suggests
Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood (left) set to announce urgent measures to tackle pressure on men's prison overcrowding

Lord Chancellor to set out plan to prevent prisons disaster and save criminal justice from collapse
Joe Biden referred to Ukraine's president - as President Putin - before correcting himself while on stage

Joe Biden refers to Zelenskyy as 'President Putin' in awkward moment at Nato summit as calls grow for him to step aside
Alastair Campbell has praised the start of the new government - and it's leader

Alastair Campbell praises start of new government and notes Keir Starmer already looking 'more confident'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate at Wimbledon last year

Wimbledon officials reveal back-up plan if Princess Kate cannot attend finals presentation

King Charles has sent his and his family's "heartfelt condolences" to the people of the Caribbean

King Charles 'profoundly saddened' by Caribbean Hurricane Beryl as destruction claims lives of 10 people
The Prince and Princess of Wales are understood to be donating privately to Hurricane Beryl relief efforts

Prince William and Kate donate money to victims of Hurricane Beryl after storm tears through south-east Caribbean

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 24/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 20/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit