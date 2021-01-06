Gavin Williamson to outline support package after GCSE and A-Levels scrapped

6 January 2021, 07:32

Gavin Williamson will outline a support package in the Commons on Wednesday
Gavin Williamson will outline a support package in the Commons on Wednesday. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Gavin Williamson is set to outline a support package for young people after students in England were told this year's GCSE and A-Levels will be cancelled.

The education secretary is expected to give a statement in the Commons at around 1pm on Wednesday after Boris Johnson announced school closures as part of the third national lockdown.

Ministers have already said the exams regulator Ofqual will work with the Department for Education (DfE) in coming up with a system for grading pupils.

Ahead of Mr Williamson's address to MPs, the DfE said it recognises this is "an anxious time for students who have been working hard towards their exams".

The department added: "The government position is that we will not be asking students to sit GCSE and A-levels.

"Working alongside Ofqual, the department will consult on how to award all pupils a grade that reflects the hard work they've done and will continue to do."

Read more: Schools and colleges given choice over whether to hold BTec exams

Read more: Boris Johnson: 1.3 million people given Covid vaccine across UK so far

It is the second year running that GCSEs and A-Levels have been scrapped because of the coronavirus pandemic, while schools, colleges and universities have all been forced to provide remote learning.

However, primaries and secondaries will remain open to vulnerable children and those of key workers.

In his address to the nation on Monday, the prime minister acknowledged that shutting schools meant "it's not possible or fair for all exams to go ahead this summer, as normal".

Following up Mr Johnson's comments, the education secretary said: "It is now vital that we support our young people at home, including making sure all students are receiving the best possible remote education, and that those students who were due to take exams can still progress to their next stage of education or training."

Read more: More than one million in England currently have Covid, PM says

Read more: UK records another 60,916 infections - highest daily total so far

What is Gavin Williamson going to say?

The education secretary is expected to offer support to families in the shape of improved remote learning provision and alternative arrangements for exams.

To support remote learning, the Oak National Academy was established last year and is backed by the government, with 10,000 online, teacher-created lessons available, offering a curriculum covering reception to year 11.

The government has already scaled up its devices scheme, buying more than one million laptops and tablets for disadvantaged young people.

However, Mr Williamson is under pressure to increase that number, with Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey demanding "every pupil in England has access to a laptop or tablet computer".

On Monday, more than 50,000 were delivered to schools across the country while another 100,000 are expected to be handed out during the first week of term.

The DfE has also partnered with some of the UK's leading mobile network operators to provide free data to disadvantaged families until July, while schools can request more via a Get Help with Technology service launched last month.

