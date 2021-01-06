Gavin Williamson speech today: When is the Education Secretary making a statement and what about?

Gavin Williamson is expected to outline support packages for young people and students. Picture: PA

By Zoe Adams

School closures and lockdown 3 has led to cancelled exams - here’s what Gavin Williamson is expected to talk about in his speech today.

Gavin Williamson, Education Secretary, is expected to give a statement in the House of Commons today following the announcement of all school closures and a third national lockdown due to increased coronavirus numbers.

With all exams cancelled, including GCSE’s, Alevels and even some BTEC qualifications, the MP is expected to outline what’s going to happen next as schools will remain closed until at least February half term.

Minister's were warned cancelling exams would be 'worse case scenario'

So what time is Gavin Williamson’s speech today? And what is the education secretary expected to say? Here are the details:

GSCE's, Alevels and other exams have been cancelled in the UK for a second year due to coronavirus. Picture: PA

What time is Gavin Williamson’s statement today?

Gavin is expected to address the Commons from 1pm on Wednesday, January 6.

What will Gavin Williamson’s speech today be about?

It’s thought the Education Secretary will outline a support package for students and young people following the third lockdown and second school closure.

Mr Williamson is expected to offer support to families in the shape of improved remote learning provision and alternative arrangements for exams. It's likely he will talk about the current government scheme of offering laptops to children in need too.

It’s also predicted he will talk more about the cancelled exams and how students will be evaluated in 2021.