Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord said she 'wanted to vanish like Nicola Bulley,' inquest hears

1 October 2024, 13:20 | Updated: 1 October 2024, 13:26

Gaynor Lord was found dead in the River Wensum in Norwich last December
Gaynor Lord was found dead in the River Wensum in Norwich last December. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A mother-of-three whose body was recovered from a river after a week-long police search had told friends she wanted to disappear ‘like Nicola Bulley,’ an inquest heard.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Gaynor Lord, who was found dead in the River Wensum in Norwich, was on HRT (hormone replacement therapy) for the menopause and medication for epilepsy, the coroner said.

The 55-year-old retail worker, who disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on December 8 last year, had left her clothes and belongings in a park near the river.

The inquest into her death has heard how Gaynor had told a friend she wanted to disappear "like Nicola" just days before she vanished.

Two days before she vanished, friend June Rudram said she saw Gaynor, who made the Nicola comment to her, according to The Sun.

Ms Lord had battled mental health issues and on the afternoon of her disappearance she sent a message saying "help" to a contact in her phone who had "died some time ago".

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm

Read more: Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Gaynor Lord was discovered dead a week after vanishing
Gaynor Lord was discovered dead a week after vanishing. Picture: Social Media

Norfolk's senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told Tuesday's hearing in Norwich: "I have heard evidence she had recently watched a programme about cold water swimming and that was something she talked about in the recent past both with her husband and a friend."

Ms Lake, recording a conclusion of death by misadventure, said that she was satisfied Ms Lord "intended to enter the water but I do find she didn't intend to die by her actions".

Ms Lord's clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery - including two rings, were discovered in Wensum Park on December 8 and she had earlier been captured on CCTV at locations around the city.

Specialist divers discovered a body in the river, near to where Ms Lord's belongings were found, on December 15.

Detective Sergeant Mike Cox said, in a report read to the hearing by the coroner's officer, that Ms Lord's body was "not clothed" and had been 2.5 metres underwater.

No alcohol or "drugs of abuse" were detected in her blood and there was no evidence she had been assaulted, Mr Cox said.

Ms Lord's husband, Clive Lord, said in a statement read out by the coroner: "Gaynor had recently watched a TV show about swimming in ice cold water.

"She's never done it herself but I don't know if in her confused state she may have been thinking about this.

"I don't know this for sure - it's just me thinking about why she would enter the water."

He continued: "There's no reason for her to be at Wensum Park.

"It's not a park we've ever been to before.

"The only reason I can think she went there is so we couldn't find her."

He said he had last seen her before she left for work and they had spoken about planning a holiday to Japan the next year.

Mr Lord added there had been no "arguments" or "disagreements".

The coroner said that Ms Lord's mental health was "noted as stable" in January 2023, but added: "However there was some evidence in the more recent past that she was acting out of character."

In the police report, Mr Cox said that analysis of Ms Lord's phone showed that on the afternoon of her disappearance she sent a message saying "help" to a contact in her phone who had "died some time ago".

In a further message, Ms Lord wrote that she was "going crazy" and "can feel the fear".

The coroner said that in a "string of messages she said she didn't know what she was doing".

Medical details in a police report read to the hearing said that Ms Lord agreed to start HRT in March 2023.

The coroner said that Ms Lord had suffered a large epileptic seizure on December 4 2023, "a few days before her disappearance", adding that this was "her first large seizure for some time".

She said she could make "no finding in relation to her mental health".

"Gaynor Lord had been married for many years, had children and led a stable life," the coroner said.

"The evidence is she enjoyed her part-time work at Jarrolds (department store) for Bullard's gin."

Her medical cause of death was recorded as immersion and drowning.

Ms Lord, of King Street, Norwich, had a previous mental health episode in 2011, but the coroner said: "There's no diagnosis of mental ill health."

In 2011, Ms Lord had been taken to hospital after she had been in a pub "waiting for aliens to pick her up or take her away", her husband said.

He said that at the time "doctors were considering sectioning her but they allowed her to come home", adding "we think she screwed up her tablets and had a reaction".

Mr Cox said that phone analysis indicated that between 4.10pm and 4.30pm on December 8 2023 Ms Lord was looking at pictures of her family and of her dog, which her husband said had died around a year earlier.

Police previously confirmed they had consulted officers from Lancashire Constabulary who worked on the search for Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley's body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19 last year.

The Lancashire force was criticised over its handling of that investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley's personal information.

Addressing family members of Ms Lord who attended the inquest, including her two daughters, the coroner said: "I would like to offer you my sympathy at the loss of your mother, sister and daughter, and pass on my sympathy to your father please."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Manhunt underway for masked acid attacker who fled scene on e-scooter as two student victims remain in hospital

Shahen Ahmed, a drug dealer who compared himself to Shahen Ahmed, has been jailed for nearly ten years

Moment east London drug dealer boasts of being 'like Pablo Escobar', as he is jailed for nearly ten years

Exclusive
Ben Houchen has warned that British Steel could close 'within weeks'

Thousands of steelworker jobs on the line, Tees Valley mayor says, as he warns British Steel could close 'in weeks'

Gamers play on a Playstation 4

Sony’s PlayStation Network suffers outage, frustrating gamers worldwide

Israeli army tanks manoeuvre in a staging area in northern Israel near the Israel-Lebanon border

Israeli military orders evacuation of several Lebanese communities near border

Dozens of people have been forced to leave their homes after heavy flooding on Merseyside.

Dozens forced to evacuate their homes by dinghy after torrential flooding in Merseyside

Two people hug during a nationwide minute of silence in memory of fallen soldiers on Defenders Day in Ukraine

At least six killed by suspected Russian artillery strike on Ukrainian market

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

Sainsbury's and Tesco 'misleading shoppers' over in-store plastic recycling schemes

Love Island 2024 winners have announced they have called it quits

Love Island stars Mimii and Josh dramatically unfollow each other in shock split - just two months on from winning show

Mexico Flooding

Hurricane John flooding leaves 17 dead, villages devastated in Mexico

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Luxury cruise ship stranded in Northern Ireland for months is forced to return to Belfast again hours after leaving

Assisted dying must not be “cost saving” alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat.

Assisted dying must not be 'cost saving' alternative to palliative care, says Tom Tugendhat

APTOPIX Israel Lebanon

Israel says it has begun ‘limited, localised’ southern Lebanon operation

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell (left), eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Pictured: 'Talented little guy' Jay Cartmell, eight, who died from gunshot on farm - as football club pays tribute

Jonty Parkinson, cousin of Gary Lineker's children died at work

Gary Lineker's tree surgeon nephew, 18, 'crushed to death by falling trunk' as star's sons paid tribute

2015 General Election - Crime And Policing

Neighbour alerted police to 'dreadful smell' prompting discovery of man beaten to death and left in bathtub for 10 days

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescuers hold a white cloth to cover the body of a victim inside the bus

More than 20 feared dead after school bus catches fire in Thailand – officials

Outgoing Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, right, and incoming Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte arrive for a transition ceremony at Nato headquarters in Brussels

Nato’s longtime chief hands over to former Dutch premier Mark Rutte

Amanda Abbington received an apology from the BBC after it upheld some of her complaints

Amanda Abbington 'could sue BBC for damages' after bullying investigation

UK government has chartered a flight to get Brits out of Lebanon as Israel troops cross the border

Mercy mission flight chartered by Foreign Office to rescue Brits trapped in Lebanon

Jimmy Carter

How the US has changed in Jimmy Carter’s lifetime

Jimmy Carter greets attendees as he departs the funeral service for his wife last year

Former US president Jimmy Carter celebrates 100th birthday

Tory leadership hopeful Robert Jenrick has been widely criticised for his comments

Robert Jenrick challenged to justify claim UK special forces 'kill rather than capture' terrorists due to EU law
Hundreds of longshoremen form a picket outside the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia

Dockworkers at US ports go on strike amid standoff risking new shortages

Tom Tugendhat "very pleased" that "vile and evil" Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon.

Tom Tugendhat 'very pleased' that 'vile and evil' Hezbollah regime being knocked out as Israel enters Lebanon
Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at Westminster Academy, Notting Hill

Girl, 14, suffers 'life-changing' injuries after acid attack at London school as boy, 16, and teacher rushed to hospital

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William poses for a selfie with members of the Air Ambulance crew during a visit to RAF Northolt

Two state-of-the-art London Air Ambulances take to the skies after fundraising campaign hailed by Prince William
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry shares sweet detail about daughter Lilibet as he visits London without Meghan Markle
Prince Harry returns to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards - but King Charles remains in Scotland

Prince Harry makes rare return to London without Meghan to attend WellChild awards but King Charles stays in Scotland

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision
Starmer's plan to tackle unemployment has a major flaw – can he see it?

Starmer's opportunity: How understanding health can help benefit claimants find work

AI's Energy Demands Are Soaring – Can Labour’s Clean Power Vision Keep Up?

AI's energy demands are soaring – Can Labour’s clean power vision keep up?

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech, writes Fran Boait.

No more 'treasury brain': Rachel Reeves signals new economic era in conference speech

Pensioners Out in the Cold – But Banking Hubs Offer a Glimmer of Hope.

Pensioners out in the cold – But banking hubs offer a glimmer of hope

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit