Biden urges Israel to wind down Gaza offensive as international pressure grows

19 May 2021, 07:38 | Updated: 19 May 2021, 07:44

The Biden administration has urged Israel to wind down operations in Gaza.
The Biden administration has urged Israel to wind down operations in Gaza. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Joe Biden and US officials have encouraged Israel to wind down the bombardment of Gaza as international objections to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas grow.

The US President expressed his "support" for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers in a call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.

But while in public President Biden has stopped short of urging Israel to bring fighting to a close, behind the scenes top administration officials have reportedly urged Mr Netanyahu to wind down operations soon.

Israel has been told by the US that time is not on their side as international objections grow, according to officials speaking to the Associated Press.

The White House official added that the Israelis have signalled it is possible their military campaign could end in a matter of days, as the conflict enters its tenth day.

Read more: Bombing continues in Gaza as Israeli PM vows Hamas will pay 'heavy price'

Read more: At least 76 Palestinian casualties after series of Israeli airstrikes

The diplomatic efforts come as France prepares a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire. So far the US has repeatedly blocked Security Council statements expressing concern about the fighting.

A statement has also been released by EU foreign ministers demanding an immediate end to the fighting.

Since the fighting began last Monday, the Israeli military has launched hundreds of air strikes it says are targeting Hamas's militant infrastructure, while Palestinian militants have fired more than 3,400 rockets from civilian areas in Gaza at civilian targets in Israel.

At least 213 Palestinians have been killed in air strikes, including 61 children and 36 women, with more than 1,440 people wounded, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Twelve people in Israel, including a five-year-old boy and a soldier, have been killed in the ongoing rocket attacks.

Read more: Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza tower block HQ of international media outlets

The war has also seen an unusual outbreak of violence in Israel, with groups of Jewish and Palestinian citizens fighting in the streets and torching vehicles and buildings.

Palestinians across the region have begun a general strike in an uncommon show of unity between those Palestinians living in Israel and those living in the West Bank and Gaza.

Muhammad Barakeh, one of the organisers of the strike, said Palestinians are expressing a "collective position" against Israel's "aggression" in Gaza and Jerusalem, as well as the "brutal repression" by police across Israel.

Read more: '100,000' protesters march through London in Free Palestine demonstration

Protesters carry an injured man shot by Israeli soldiers during a protest against the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus.
Protesters carry an injured man shot by Israeli soldiers during a protest against the ongoing Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip at Huwwara checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus. Picture: PA

However, Israel blames the war on Hamas and accuses it of inciting violence across the region.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the bombardments had set the Palestinian militants back many years.

"I am sure that all our enemies around us see the price we have levied for the aggression against us," he said, speaking in front of an F-16 fighter jet at an air force base.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A report has found that the Government were underprepared for a pandemic

Government was underprepared for a pandemic, report finds

Monument Valley is shown in Utah (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Navajo Nation surpasses Cherokee as largest Native American tribe
Child poverty is on the increase in the UK, once housing costs are taken into consideration

More than half of children in parts of UK living in poverty, report says
Palestinians use a water tanker to try to extinguish a fire at a paint factory after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike, in Rafah, Gaza Strip (Yousef Masoud/AP)

Israel continues air strikes in Gaza amid calls for end to bombardments
Commuters wear face masks and practise social distancing while onboard an underground train in Singapore (Zen Soo/AP)

Restrictions tighten across Asia amid surge in coronavirus cases
Swedish DJ, remixer and record producer Avicii (Amy Sussman/AP)

Stockholm concert venue renamed in honour of Avicii

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The warning was issued amid claims of mixed messaging from the Government

'Summer is not off': Travel expert accused Government of 'mixed messaging'
PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP

PM 'placed politics over our safety' when delaying India red listing, says Labour MP
'E-scooters have no sound and are a pavement obstacle'

Blind caller fears London e-scooters will endanger partially-sighted people
'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK

'Why are we letting planes in?': Furious caller's outburst as Indian variant rises in UK
James gave his reaction to the caller's comments

James O'Brien reacts to this caller who insists she's 'not for the vaccine'
Nick Ferrari clashed with this caller

Nick Ferrari clashes with 'selfish' caller who thinks yoga will protect him from Covid

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London