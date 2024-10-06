Israeli airstrike on Gaza school and mosque kills 24 and injures 93

Bodies are pulled from the rubble of the collapsed building during a rescue operation after Israeli attack on a mosque near al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah, Gaza. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike on a school and mosque in central Gaza has killed at least 24 people.

The strike hit a mosque sheltering displaced people near the al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the town of Deir al-Balah, the hospital said in a statement.

The Israeli military says it conducted precise strikes on Hamas terrorists.

The intensified fighting comes almost a year after the militant group’s attack on Israel.

Israeli attacks on Gaza continue. Picture: Getty

An Associated Press journalist counted the bodies at the hospital morgue.

Hospital records showed that the dead were all men.

Another two men were critically wounded, the hospital said.

The Israeli military did not immediately comment about the strike on the mosque.

The latest strikes add to the mounting Palestinian death toll in Gaza, which is now nearing 42,000 according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The ministry does not differentiate between civilian and militant deaths, however many of those killed so far have included large swathes of women and children.