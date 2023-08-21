GCSE pupils told to brace for ‘shock’ as 300,000 fewer top grades expected amid return to pre-pandemic grading

21 August 2023, 07:05

GCSE pupils in England have been warned Thursday's results may be a 'shock'.
GCSE pupils in England have been warned Thursday's results may be a 'shock'. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Pupils and parents across England have been told to brace themselves for a “shock” ahead of this week’s GCSE results as students face the return of pre-pandemic grading.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

GCSE pupils have been warned of the return to pre-pandemic grading ahead of this week's results, as 300,000 fewer top grades are expected.

Professor Alan Smithers, director of education at the University of Buckingham, said the fall in top grades is part of an effort to bring an end to pandemic grade inflation.

He said: “The restoration of the 2019 grade pattern in England will result in another record drop in top GCSE grades as the profligacy of teacher assessment is reversed.

“Although the changes as percentages may not look much, given the huge number of entries, they amount to a substantial drop of some 300,000 top grades.

“This will come as a shock to the pupils and their parents, who may find the grades that emerge hard to accept given what those in the classes above them had received in the preceding three years.”

GCSE grades for this year are expected to fall in line with those from 2019, which would mean around 300,000 fewer top grades.

During the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, teacher-assessed grades resulted in an increase in top grades.





A-level students faced the toughest marking scheme for four years last week.
A-level students faced the toughest marking scheme for four years last week. Picture: Alamy

He continued: “It is necessary because the emergency reliance on teacher assessment raised the number of top awards by 437,964, giving many pupils a false picture of their capabilities.

“The return to exams in 2022 reduced the excess by 138,597, leaving more than double that distance to go.”

It comes after A-level students were hit by a similar fall in top grades last week, in what was described as a “bruising” result for the year group.

The overall pass rate - A-levels receiving A* to E - fell to 97.3%, down slightly from 98.4% in 2022 and 97.6% in 2019. That is the lowest rate since 97.2% in 2008.

The fall in GCSE grades is expected to hit pupils in England disproportionately, as Wales and Northern Ireland exam regulators have said they will not return to pre-pandemic grading until next year.

A Department for Education spokesman said: “This year, GCSE grading is largely returning to normal in line with plans set out by Ofqual almost two years ago, to ensure qualifications maintain their value and students get the opportunities they deserve.

“For students collecting their results, those opportunities will be greater than ever before thanks to our brand new T-levels, alongside A-levels and other vocational and technical qualifications.

“We will also continue to support pupils through initiatives like the National Tutoring Programme, which is benefiting pupils most in need of support, including those in exam cohorts.”

Broadcaster and DJ Chris Evans has revealed he has got skin cancer

Radio host Chris Evans reveals he has been diagnosed with skin cancer

Luisa Gonzalez

Ecuador faces presidential run-off between ex-president’s ally and tycoon’s son

TV star Phil Spencer's parents killed after vehicle crashes into river on family farm.

Phil Spencer says parents would ‘have held hands under water and slipped away’ in emotional tribute after accident

One of Britney Spears' male friends seen licking her

Britney Spears' male pal licks her leg at party after shock split from actor Sam Asghari

Olga Carmona shared the tribute on Sunday evening.

‘I had my star before the game started’: Olga Carmona’s heartbreaking tribute to father after Spain's World Cup triumph

Bernardo Arevalo

Guatemala elects progressive as president amid moves to suspend his party

Police investigating Lucy Letby believe the killer nurse may have harmed dozens more infants at two north-west hospitals, it has been reported.

Lucy Letby 'accepted' police were coming for her, says top cop who made arrest of killer nurse

The government is facing calls to force criminals to attend their punishment hearings.

‘Lawful enforcement’ may be used to compel Lucy Letby to attend sentencing as victims’ families call for change in law

APTOPIX Tropical Weather

Tropical Storm Hilary hits California and Mexico leaving roads flooded

Former president Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he will skip Republican presidential primary debates

Sadiq Khan has been accused of using taxpayer cash to squash dissent using a paid expert to counter anti-ULEZ data.

Sadiq Khan accused of Orwellian attempts to squash dissent on ULEZ with taxpayer funded expert

Denmark Russia Ukraine

Denmark joins Netherlands in offering F-16 jets to Ukraine as Zelensky visits

Vatican Pope

Pope Francis calls for peaceful end to the Niger crisis

The player found out about her father's death after the final whistle in Australia

Spanish Women's World Cup-winning goalscorer found out father was dead after lifting trophy

Teams mobilized to protect Tenerife amidst raging wildfires in Canary Islands

Wildfires in Tenerife blamed on arsonists by Spanish authorities after 12,000 evacuated in holiday spot

Russia Space Crash

Russian space agency’s Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into moon

Sudan

Global aid chief appeals for funds to help Sudanese trapped by war

Paul Feig

US filmmaker Paul Feig says ‘LGBTQ+ intolerance has to end’ after friend killed

Police investigating Lucy Letby believe the killer nurse may have harmed dozens more infants at two north-west hospitals, it has been reported.

Lucy Letby 'may have harmed dozens more babies' as killer nurse is set to miss sentencing in final snub to families
Greece Wildfires

More villages evacuated as wildfire in northern Greece rages for second day

Tropical Weather Hilary

California braces as Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall in Mexico

Two people have died competing in an Ironman swimming event in Ireland today - despite the event being postponed a day due to safety concerns.

Two men die in Ironman swim in Ireland after event was delayed for a day due to Storm Betty
Damage in Chernihiv, Ukraine

Zelensky vows retaliation for attack that killed seven and wounded dozens more

Lucy Letby has been found guilty of murdering seven babies and will be sentenced tomorrow

Former minister calls for Lucy Letby's sentencing to be broadcast to serial killer's cell so she has 'nowhere to hide'
Spain Wildfire Tenerife

Cooler weather overnight helps firefighters battling Tenerife wildfire

CITV is to close after 40 years of broadcasting

Children's channel CITV to close next month after 40 years and creating classics Rainbow and Danger Mouse

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Harry and Meghan are set to make their first joint public appearance since May at the Invictus Games

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for first joint public appearance since New York paparazzi chase
The trailer for Harry's latest documentary for Netflix has dropped.

Prince Harry releases first look at 'Heart of Invictus' documentary ahead of games

Harry and Meghan are set to be invited to Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'set for invite to King Charles' birthday' but duke will be told 'get lost' if he chases apology

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels

'Is she really this stupid?': James O'Brien questions the logic behind the Education Secretary's comments on A-Levels
Nick Ferrari

'Spain sends its Queen and we send the Culture Secretary', criticises Nick Ferrari ahead of World Cup final
In Great Britain, the United Kingdom, people should afford food’: caller is distraught at the state of his country

'In Great Britain people should afford food’: Caller is distraught over the inequality in the UK
Nick Ferrari caller on grading

'How do you prepare someone for that?' Irate dad vents frustrations as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels
James O'Brien

‘The less you’ve got, the more you have at stake', says James O'Brien as A-level results are released
James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

James O'Brien analyses 'the ultimate irony of Brexit' amid calls for a second referendum

Nick Ferrari

'There was definitely no rioting': Caller defends social media yobs after Oxford Street chaos
SNP MP Ian Blackford speaks to Iain Dale and Jacqui Smith at Edinburgh Fringe

SNP's Ian Blackford tells Iain Dale there was a 'coup' behind his Westminster exit

Fans protest against Mason Greenwood return

'If they keep him I will abandon the club': Outrage at possibility of Mason Greenwood return
James O'Brien

'Government, media, and gender critical movement' fuel rise in LGBTQ+ hate, says broadcaster India Willoughby

