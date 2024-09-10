Gemma Arterton has revealed her battle with Hollywood director who tried to force her to do an unscripted sex scene

10 September 2024, 14:22 | Updated: 10 September 2024, 15:00

Gemma Arterton said she only felt brave enough to stand up for herself because she was older
Gemma Arterton said she only felt brave enough to stand up for herself because she was older. Picture: Getty Images

By Charlie Duffield

Gemma Arterton has spoken about the pressure she received from a director to do a sex scene early in her career, admitting that she “flat out” refused to do it.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-Bond girl, 38, said she was worried that anyone younger would have felt pressured to just say yes in a similar scenario.

Arteton made her feature film debut in the 2007 comedy St Trinian's, and explained that she only felt brave enough to stand up for herself as she was older.

Speaking to the Radio Times, she said: “I remember being on a set once and the director said: ‘You’re going to shag on the bed’.

“And I said: ‘No, this scene was written for us to be off screen, so you just hear the noises. I’d never have accepted the role if it was going to be filmed.’”

Despite pressure from the director, which she says mortified the other actors on set, she said she held firm and refused to shoot the scene.

Gemma Arterton
Gemma Arterton. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Break out the bubbly: Inmates freed to 'party' outside jails under Labour's early release scheme

Read More: Ex who burned Olympic runner Rebecca Cheptegei alive 'dies in hospital from burns he sustained during attack'

“I don’t care if you think I’m difficult,” she recalled saying. 

She added: “I only felt like I could say that because I was older. [If I had been younger] it would have been really hard. You might get the sack or get a terrible reputation.”

The actor said the incident happened before intimacy coordinators were the norm.

“They are the go-between now – it’s a totally different landscape. Anything you’re not comfortable with is not going to happen.

“I’ve heard other actors that are like, ‘I loved it when there was no intimacy co-ordinator’, but I definitely think it’s better [now].”

Arterton broke into the spotlight at Strawberry Fields in the bond film Quantum of Solace in 2008.

She went on to star in Rogue Agent, The King's Man and Clash of the Titans, and made her stage debut in Shakespeare's Love's Labour's Lost at the Globe Theatre.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian and Chinese warships sail in the Peter the Great Gulf during Ocean-2024 strategic command and staff exercises in Russia

Russia begins massive naval drills together with China

Video footage showed patrons of the La Guérite restaurant on Sainte-Marguerite island, off Cannes, cheerfully mixing two vintages of world-renowned Petrus in a bowl

Outcry as diners tip dozens of bottles of vintage £3,200 Petrus into a bowl to make '£100,000' sangria

Millions of pensioners are set to miss out on winter fuel payments

Winter fuel payment axe to go ahead after 54 Labour MPs fail to back Starmer’s plan

Lady Justice Thirlwall has criticsed those questioning the conviction of Lucy Letby

‘Outpouring of comments’ about killer nurse Lucy Letty’s convictions ‘distressing for victims’ parents,’ inquiry hears

Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead at his home in Portsmouth, Hampshire, in May 2019, seven days after taking part in the show.

'No causal link' between the appearance of Steve Dymond on The Jeremy Kyle Show and his death

Palestinians look at the destruction caused by an Israeli air strike on a tent camp in Muwasi in the Gaza Strip

At least 19 killed in Israeli strike on Gaza tent camp, say Palestinians

Riots were sparked in an estate in Cardiff following the deaths of two teenagers in a road traffic collision

Dozens charged after Cardiff riots sparked by deaths of two teenagers in e-bike crash

Zachariah Olivier, Adrian Rudolph de Wet and William Musora in court in Polokwane, South Africa

South African farmers accused of killing two women and feeding them to pigs

American activist Aysenur Ezgi Eygi pictured at her graduation

American activist killed in West Bank shot ‘unintentionally’ by Israeli forces

The injuries from what was believed to be an XL Bully (right stock image)

Girl, 4, rushed to hospital after being mauled by two 'XL Bullies' while playing in park with mum

he Prince of Wales has appeared in public for the first time since the Princess of Wales shared a deeply personal video and heartfelt message about her cancer journey

William reveals delight at 'good news' that Kate's chemotherapy has finished but 'there's a long way to go'

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaking at the TUC congress at Brighton

Keir Starmer says he ‘makes no apologies’ ahead of key vote to axe cash for pensioners

A police officer in Copenhagen

Man held in Denmark on terrorism charges over arson at Jewish woman’s home

Exclusive
Jason Hoganson seen outside HM Prison Durham

Actor who starred in cult 1980s film before his life spiralled into crime among inmates freed under Labour's prison plan

The flooded Red River next to the Long Bien bridge in Hanoi

Death toll from Vietnam storm rises to 87, with 70 people missing

Exclusive
Jackie Creighton

Prisoner freed under early release scheme 'will be sleeping on a park bench tonight' and 'wishes he was still locked up'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia could ban social media for children under the age of 16

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, but critics slam 'blunt instrument' scheme
Dominique Pelicot has complained that his life has been ruined by the trial

Husband accused of recruiting 72 men to rape his sedated wife rushed to hospital on day he was due to give evidence
Anna Menon, Scott Poteet, Jared Isaacman and Sarah Gillis at the Kennedy Space Centre

SpaceX launches billionaire to carry out first private spacewalk

The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant

Robot begins mission to retrieve melted fuel from Fukushima nuclear plant

Online news has overtaken TV as Britain's main source of information for current events

Online overtakes TV as British public's main source of news for the first time

Social media apps on a smartphone

Australia proposes legal minimum age for children accessing social media

Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei competes in the Discovery 10km road race in Kapchorwa, Uganda, in January 2023

Man accused of setting Ugandan Olympic athlete on fire dies of burns

Prisoners doused in bubbly amid early release outside HMP Nottingham (L) and in London outside HMP Wandsworth friends of people due to be released wait with champagne

Break out the bubbly: Inmates freed to 'party' outside jails under Labour's early release scheme
Nick Ferrari and Jonathan Reynolds.

'You've got to be responsible': Business secretary refuses to rule out scrapping travel passes for pensioners
The Catholic faithful wait for Pope Francis to lead a Mass at Tacitolu Peace Park in Dili, East Timor

Nearly half East Timor population attend Pope Francis’s seaside Mass

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate has expressed thanks towards her husband in a new video where she confirmed an end to her chemotherapy treatment

Kate's emotional tribute to William as she shares major health update in deeply personal video
Kate has given a health update

Full timeline of Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, battle and treatment

Kate has completed cancer treatment

Watch: Kate's moving video after revealing she has finished chemotherapy

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Chancellor has been on a charm offensive in the last six months, writes David Buik.

Sentiment and confidence are very influential weapons

Ms Belassie-Page argues we all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport

We all have a part to play when tackling violence against women and girls on public transport
We Need More Than Promises to Stop Violence Against Women and Girls.

End the epidemic: Why we need more than promises to stop violence against women and girls

A trader looks on during the US stock market sell-off this week

Does the US stock market sell-off signal a recession, or is it just a natural adjustment?

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit