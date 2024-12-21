Man, 38, charged with murder of Gemma Devonish after teacher found dead in south London

A man has been charged with the murder of teacher Gemma Devonish after her body was found in Carshalton, south London on Thursday. Picture: MPS

By Chay Quinn

A man has been charged with the murder of teacher Gemma Devonish after her body was found in Carshalton, south London on Thrusday.

Ms Devonish worked as head of year at Rosebery School in Epsom, Surrey.

She died at the scene in Nutfield Close, Carshalton, according to the Metropolitan Police.

James Madden, 38, of Railton Road, Lambeth, has been been charged with murder and was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Met detectives are not seeking anyone else in connection with the case.

Results from a post-mortem examination on Ms Devonish's body have not yet been produced.

Rosebery School said in a statement that staff and pupils were "devastated by the sudden and unexpected death".

In a statement, the school said: "Our thoughts are with Gemma's mother and sister, extended family and friends, at this deeply distressing time."