Gender change certificate fee slashed to £5 to 'remove barrier'

4 May 2021, 08:51

There have been concerns about the application process
There have been concerns about the application process. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

The fee for changing a person's legal gender will be reduced to £5 after complaints about the previous three-figure sum.

Equalities minister Liz Truss pledged to improve the process for applying for a gender recognition certificate, and reducing the fee from £140 will make the process more affordable for transgender people.

The Government previously decided against wider reforms but Ms Truss said: "As we build back better, we want transgender people to be free to live and to prosper in modern Britain.

"In the National LGBT Survey, 34% of transgender people told us that the cost of applying for a certificate was holding them back from doing so.

"Today we have removed that barrier, and I am proud that we have made the process of getting a certificate fairer, simpler and much more affordable."

The application process will be moved online to make it easier for users.

Read more: Parents of trans children 'can consent to puberty blocker use without court approval'

Liz Truss said the change would make the application process fairer
Liz Truss said the change would make the application process fairer. Picture: PA

However, LGBT campaigners believe the route a transgender person has to take before their gender is recognised legally needs to be simpler.

The Gender Recognition Act requires people to wait two years and undergo a review or appearance before a specialist panel.

Ms Truss said in September that calls for people to be able to instead self-identify their gender and change their birth certificates without a medical diagnosis had been rejected.

Eloise Stonborough, associate director of policy and research at LGBT charity Stonewall, said the fee change was "a small step in the right direction" but the fact there is still a price is a "barrier for some trans people".

"All trans people deserve to be respected for who they are. Westminster's failure to introduced a streamlined and de-medicalised gender recognition system based on self-determination, which includes non-binary people, continues to be a hurdle in progressing LGBT+ equality across the UK," she added.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

Search for casualties after explosion rips through house in Kent
Mexico Metro collapse scene

20 dead and dozens injured as metro overpass collapses in Mexico City
The scene of the car accident in Ocean City

Good Samaritan jumps into water to save young girl following crash on bridge
A rescue mission in underway to lift people out of the rubble

Mexico City: At least 20 killed after metro overpass collapses
Cambridge University awards honorary Doctorates

Bill and Melinda Gates announce they are ending their marriage
The High Court has ruled in favour of the Government in an indoor hospitality dispute

High Court bid to review delay until indoor hospitality returns fails

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari quizzed the minister over when Brits can book holidays

Nick Ferrari quizzes minister over when Brits can book holidays
Boris Johnson's announced new trade with India that could create more than 6,000 jobs in the UK

Liz Truss: Leaving EU made signing £1bn India trade deal easier
The Labour leader accused the PM of 'not being straight'

Keir Starmer: Boris is not being straight over Downing Street flat refurb
Covid crisis: Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad

Shelagh Fogarty caller 'desperate' to visit mum abroad despite MPs' Covid variant concerns
'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football

'Integrity went years ago': Andrew Castle reveals why he stopped watching football
David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

David Lammy's monologue on the UK 'stepping back' from its foreign aid commitment

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London