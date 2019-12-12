General Election 2019: Can The Queen vote?

12 December 2019, 09:25

General Election 2019: Can The Queen vote?
General Election 2019: Can The Queen vote? Picture: PA

Many voters will be casting their ballots today - but can The Queen join them?

Legally, the monarch can cast a ballot.

In reality, however, she does not vote.

This is because it would be considered to be 'unconstitutional'.

As Head of State, The Queen is epected to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters.

The Electoral Commission have said it is "by convention the Queen doesn't vote, rather than because of a legal impediment."

