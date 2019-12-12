General Election 2019: The cutest photos of dogs at polling stations
12 December 2019, 10:03 | Updated: 12 December 2019, 10:05
Every year, people look forward to #dogsaspollingstations.
It's not only humans heading to the polling stations.
Their canine companions do too.
Even the Prime Minister brought his dog along.
Here are the best photos of dogs at polling stations today.
Forget politics, this is the main reason to log onto Twitter today #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/fGUyDpaSU6— smitch (@Smitch2015) December 12, 2019
This is Mac. Mac was a racing greyhound until last year, and he wasn’t treated very well. But now he lives with humans who love him very much.— Richard Gaywood (@PenLlawen) December 12, 2019
Mac didn’t vote for more treatos for himself. Mac voted for more treatos for dogs that aren’t as lucky as he is.#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/7Zmf1wFP2s
Vote Today#dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/VtwPKymabJ— Simon Jones (@simonjonespr) December 12, 2019
Thrilled to report an exceptional (and very good) turn out at Dulwich Village Polling #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/gaBtYOfB71— Kate Turner (@Kate_Turnr) December 12, 2019
YOU KNOW WHAT DAY IT IS!!☺️☺️🎉😁😁🐕🐩🐶 #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/tiVGMZfc37— Eddie of Oxford (@PeopleOfUK) December 12, 2019
Teddy went for the strokes from other voters #dogsatpollingstations #GE2109 pic.twitter.com/fc7AaDrHfo— Samantha Forster 🙋🏼♀️ (@MissForsterY6) December 12, 2019
December 12, 2019
Get up and vote! #dogsatpollingstations pic.twitter.com/VWES9aY7UT— Jessica Armstrong (@jessarmstrong28) December 12, 2019
Me and Barrington pic.twitter.com/sumGqoa7eU— Kevin Caswell-Jones (@poshkev1963) December 12, 2019