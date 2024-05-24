LIVE: Tory exodus continues as number of outgoing MPs hits 78 - including Michael Gove and Dame Andrea Leadsom

Rishi Sunak met local ex-servicemen at one of their regular Saturday breakfast meetings in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, in his Richmond constituency.

On a sunny morning, he met the group of eight veterans and sat in the Buck Inn, a Wetherspoons pub on the High Street, where the group were sipping tea and some tucked into breakfasts. Vicky Rudd, sat next to her husband Doug, from Richmond British Legion, asked Mr Sunak about his health, concerned he might have caught pneumonia "after seeing that picture" of the election announcement speech.

The Prime Minister replied: "It was wet. The number of people who have given me an umbrella over the last couple of days..."

He reflected it was still right to make the announcement in the rain, saying: "When the moments happen, that's what you do. That's our tradition, the Prime Minister, in the big moments, they call the election and they go out there.

"I thought, come rain or shine, it's the right thing to do. But no pneumonia yet, my suit on the other hand... "I'm not quite sure what state it will be in when I get back down to London."

During the meeting, staff brought over six large breakfasts which caught the group by surprise and the Prime Minister did not tuck in, but carried on sipping from his tea.