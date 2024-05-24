LIVE: Tory exodus continues as number of outgoing MPs hits 78 - including Michael Gove and Dame Andrea Leadsom

24 May 2024, 17:53 | Updated: 25 May 2024, 07:36

Tory exodus continues
Tory exodus continues. Picture: Getty

The number of Tory MPs who have announced they won't stand in the next General Election has exceeded the number from 1997.

Michael Gove and Dame Andrea Leadsom became the 77th and 78th Tory MPs to announce they will not stand at the next election.

The record came on the second day of the General Election campaign, after Rishi Sunak called a summer poll on Wednesday.

The election campaign has now entered its first weekend - with the economy and cost-of-living taking centre stage today.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

Follow the latest developments below

Starmer confirms support for 16-17 year olds to be given vote

Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed that he wants 16 and 17-year-olds to be able to cast a ballot after suggestions that changes to the voting age would appear in the Labour manifesto. 

 Speaking at Marston Road, the stadium of Stafford Rangers FC, on Saturday morning, the party leader told reporters: "Yes, I want to see both 16 and 17-year-olds. If you can work, if you can pay tax, if you can serve in your armed forces, then you ought to be able to vote."

Flaminia Luck

Gove not standing for re-election 'very significant', says Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer says the announcement that Michael Gove won't stand for re-election in the upcoming General Election is "very significant."

Speaking in an interview in Stafford on Saturday, the Labour leader said: "I do think that Michael Gove is very significant because he did have a reputation as a person who could deliver in government and if he has now lost faith in what Rishi Sunak is putting forward and however he explains it he has lost faith, he wouldn't be getting off the bus if he has faith in what Rishi Sunak was saying.

"It does beg the question if the likes of Michael Gove has decided this is going nowhere with Rishi Sunak why should the voters really put their vote and their trust in Rishi Sunak, when Michael Gove is getting off the bus," he said on the third day of the campaign.

Flaminia Luck

10,000 migrants have reached UK in small boats this year

Official figures show the number of migrants arriving in the UK on small boats has passed 10,000 for the year so far. 

The Home Office says 288 people were detected crossing the Channel yesterday. 

The total is already a record for the first five months of the year - and more than a third higher than at the same point in 2023.

Flaminia Luck

Sunak visits North Yorkshire Wetherspoons

Rishi Sunak met local ex-servicemen at one of their regular Saturday breakfast meetings in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, in his Richmond constituency. 

On a sunny morning, he met the group of eight veterans and sat in the Buck Inn, a Wetherspoons pub on the High Street, where the group were sipping tea and some tucked into breakfasts. Vicky Rudd, sat next to her husband Doug, from Richmond British Legion, asked Mr Sunak about his health, concerned he might have caught pneumonia "after seeing that picture" of the election announcement speech. 

The Prime Minister replied: "It was wet. The number of people who have given me an umbrella over the last couple of days..." 

He reflected it was still right to make the announcement in the rain, saying: "When the moments happen, that's what you do. That's our tradition, the Prime Minister, in the big moments, they call the election and they go out there. 

"I thought, come rain or shine, it's the right thing to do. But no pneumonia yet, my suit on the other hand... "I'm not quite sure what state it will be in when I get back down to London." 

During the meeting, staff brought over six large breakfasts which caught the group by surprise and the Prime Minister did not tuck in, but carried on sipping from his tea.

Flaminia Luck

PM not 'taking the day off', says minister

Treasury minister Bim Afolami denied the Prime Minister was "taking the day off" from campaigning. 

Rishi Sunak is due to meet veterans in his constituency on Saturday morning but his plans for later in the day are not clear.

Asked whether the PM was "taking the day off" from the campaign trail, Mr Afolami told Sky News: "It's not right. He's going to be campaigning in Yorkshire." 

Asked whether Mr Sunak has lots of events planned, he said: "I don't know what he's got planned but I know he's campaigning in Yorkshire today."

Flaminia Luck

Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street could run for safe MP seat in Birmingham

Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street could run for a safe MP seat in Birmingham, his friends say.

The Top Tory lost his seat after seven yearsin office earlier this month as a result of the drumming the party got in the local elections.

But LBC understands he’s keen to seriously consider a move to Westminster instead, with Solihull the likely battleground.

After the election was called for July 4, Tories and Labour are both scrambling to fill candidate seats as soon as possible and get out on the campaign trail.

Flaminia Luck

Welcome back!

Good morning and welcome back!

The election campaign's entering its first weekend - with the economy and cost-of-living taking centre stage today. 

 The Conservatives will be looking to shift focus away from what's now a record-breaking exodus of MPs, with Michael Gove the latest to say he won't stand again. 

Flaminia Luck

Is my MP standing down? Full list of current MPs quitting their seats ahead of General Election

More than 100 MPs are throwing in the towel and standing down ahead of the next General Election - including a former prime minister, cabinet ministers, and some of the longest-serving members.

The vast majority of MPs calling it a day are Conservative Party members - more than at any point since the 1997 election which culminated in a Labour landslide.

Read the full list here.

Kieran Kelly

24 May 2024

Prorogation of Parliament includes last mention of Elizabeth II

The Prorogation of Parliament included the last mention of Queen Elizabeth II calling a Parliament. 

It now means she will never be formally spoken of in Parliament. 

Kieran Kelly

24 May 2024

