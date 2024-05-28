Live

LIVE: Rishi Sunak hits the campaign trail as Nigel Farage tells LBC 'the election is over, Labour has won'

Rishi Sunak will hit the campaign trail later today in a series of events while Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to deliver a speech in the East Midlands.

Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will be paddleboarding with local MP Tim Farron in Lake Windermere to highlight the issues around sewage in Britain's lakes and rivers.

All this takes place while Nigel Farage is in Dover at a Reform UK campaign event attempting to position the election on the small boats crisis.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

