Lewis Goodall 10am - 1pm
Live
LIVE: Rishi Sunak hits the campaign trail as Nigel Farage tells LBC 'the election is over, Labour has won'
28 May 2024, 09:32
Rishi Sunak will hit the campaign trail later today in a series of events while Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to deliver a speech in the East Midlands.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
Liberal Democrat Leader Ed Davey will be paddleboarding with local MP Tim Farron in Lake Windermere to highlight the issues around sewage in Britain's lakes and rivers.
All this takes place while Nigel Farage is in Dover at a Reform UK campaign event attempting to position the election on the small boats crisis.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Follow the latest developments below
'The Election is over, Labour have won' Farage tells LBC
Speaking to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, Mr Farage has said the Tories 'will be in opposition, but won't be the Opposition.'
"The election's over, Labour have won, it's a foregone conclusion, that's done, it's over, the question is who is going to provide opposition? The Conservative party will be in opposition but won't be the opposition, they hate each other, they're split down the middle, and what we need is a voice in there of genuine opposition and alternative. If Rishi Sunak and others thought me not standing in a seat meant they'd get a free ride in the election, they're quite wrong".
Reform UK focus on immigration
Reform UK seem to be focusing the election on immigration and the small boats crisis.
Nigel Farage, who is campaigning for Reform UK but is not standing in the General Election, spoke to Nick Ferrari at Breakfast earlier.
National service
Mel Stride tells LBC that parents 'won't face sanctions' if their teenagers fail to turn up for national service
'Triple Lock plus'
Rishi Sunak has promised a new tax break for pensioners - the 'triple lock plus' - if the Conservatives win the election.
It's designed to ensure the tax-free personal allowance rises in line with the state pension.
Work and pensions secretary Mel Stride tells LBC he’s "committed" to reducing the tax burden.
Former West Midlands Mayor Andy Street confirms he will not stand at General Election
Tory minster defends Sunak's 'brave' National Service plans despite last week criticising idea
Johnny Mercer has defended Rishi Sunak’s National Service plans as a 'great idea' despite last week dismissing the policy idea.
Talking to Iain Dale on LBC, the veterans' minister said his previous comments were regarding the form that National Service took during the “50s and 60s”, rather than Mr Sunak's new proposal.
The Prime Minister unveiled the plans on Sunday that would see 18-year-olds given the choice of a full-time military placement for 12 months or a scheme to volunteer for one weekend a month for a year.
Pressed on his initial scepticism of the policy last week, Mr Mercer told LBC Monday: “It’s so annoying, isn’t it? As you can see in the question, it's very clearly talking about National Service in the 50s and 60s, which is not what this is about.
He continued: "The vast majority of [the new proposal] is volunteering in fantastic organisations up and down the country. I personally think is an extremely good thing. I think it's a great plan, a great idea."
Sunak defends 'bold' National Service plan despite backlash
Rishi Sunak has defended his "bold" plan to bring back a form of mandatory national service following backlash over the policy.
The prime minister said the policy, which will see 18-year-olds forced to either sign up to the military or cyber defence force or undertake community volunteering work, would make society "more cohesive" and strengthen the UK's defence.
Mr Sunak told reporters on a campaign visit in Buckinghamshire: "This modern form of national service will mean that young people get the skills and the opportunities that they need which is going to serve them very well in life."
It's going to foster a culture of service which is going to be incredibly powerful for making our society more cohesive and in a more uncertain and dangerous world it's going to strengthen our country's security and resilience.
"For all these reasons I think this is absolutely the right thing to do. Yes, it is bold, but that's the kind of leadership I offer."
Sir Ed Davey refuses to rule out coalition with Labour
The Liberal Democrats leader Sir Ed Davey has refused to rule out a coalition with the Labour Party.
Speaking to LBC News, Sir Ed said: "I have said there's no way we'd do any deal with the Conservatives, they need to be out of office, they've ruined our country and when I became leader I said my top priority was defeating Conservative MPs, and that is my top priority, I'm focused in on that, laser beam-like, and I'm not going to be distracted by things after the election."
Sir Keir Starmer has also repeatedly refused to rule out a coalition with the Lib Dems, though has ruled out a deal with the SNP.
Jonathan Ashworth insists Labour's promises are fully funded
Labour's Shadow Paymaster General Jonathan Ashworth has insisted to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that their plans are fully funded.
He told LBC after Sir Keir Starmer's speech: "We know any party that plays fast and loose with the public finances, it's working people who play the price.
"We're going to put the money into the NHS - that is coming from the changes to the super wealthy non-dom tax reforms, but we're also going to take other tough decisions.
"We are going to levy VAT on private school fees, that's a tough decision, and in doing so we're going to put more money into schools. The serious point is this: we've got a costed plan for government to change this country".
"I'm not going pretend to you, "elect Labour on July the 4th and everything changes on July the 5th" - your listeners wouldn't believe me because your listeners have had enough of grandiose promises that never get delivered.
"We were promised 40 new hospitals, where are they? You're more likely to see Elvis riding Shergar down Leicester High Street than (those hospitals opening by 2030)"
Sunak reacts to Starmer's speech
Rishi Sunak has now reacted to Sir Keir Starmer's first keynote speech of the General Election campaign.
"It's genuinely remarkable how someone can use so many words to say absolutely nothing," the Tories said.
"Our country needs bold action, not waffle," Sunak added.