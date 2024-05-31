Nick Ferrari 7am - 10am
Live
General Election LIVE: Further Tory defections and 'bullying' claims after excrement posted through candidate's letterbox
31 May 2024, 08:04
The Tories have been dealt another blow after former former Conservative MP Mark Logan announced he was defecting to Labour.
Listen to this article
Loading audio...
It comes amid "bullying" claims, after "excrement" was posted through Tory parliamentary candidate Katherine Fletcher's letterbox.
The excrement was said to have been posted through letterbox of her constituency office, ahead of the Conservative's bid for re-election in South Ribble constituency.
She labelled the stunt an “attempt to bully me”, posting to X on Thursday, Ms Fletcher said: “Today the police are at my office because somebody has put excrement through the letterbox.
It follows the dissolution of Parliament on Thursday, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.
Those who were once MPs now become 'candidates', if they are running again, and the campaign trail move towards the end of the week.
Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and "take back our town centres".
The Conservatives dismissed the plan. Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.
Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.
Follow the latest developments below
Former Conservative MP brands excrement posted through her letterbox an 'attempt to bully me'
A former Conservative MP has accused pranksters of "bullying" after "excrement" was posted through her constituency office letterbox.
Tory parliamentary candidate Katherine Fletcher says the excrement was posted through letterbox of her constituency office ahead of the Conservative's bid for re-election in South Ribble constituency.
She labelled the stunt an “attempt to bully me”, posting to X on Thursday, Ms Fletcher said: “Today the police are at my office because somebody has put excrement through the letterbox.
Former Conservative MP Mark Logan defects to Labour
Former Conservative MP Mark Logan has said he is backing Labour at the next general election, saying the party could "bring back optimism into British life".
WATCH: Rishi Sunak confronted over lockdown-busting gatherings
'How can anyone trust you or the party?' Sunak challenged over Partygate
Rishi Sunak was asked how he could be trusted by a worker whose mother died during the pandemic.
The man told Mr Sunak that his mother died in 2020 - a month after he attended a gathering for which he got a police fine.
"How can anyone trust you or the party after things like this?" the worker asked during a Q&A.
Mr Sunak replied: "Well, I'm really sorry that you lost your mum, and particularly in those circumstances, because it wasn't easy for so many people during the pandemic, the impact it had on everyone's life.
"I can't imagine what it must have been for you not to be able to be with her at that time. It's really tough.
"I'm sorry for what was going on in Downing Street. For my part, I apologise that I showed up to a meeting earlier.
"As you know, I was working on things to help you and your business, and many other families like that. In fact, it was probably in that same period of time that you got to know me as chancellor.
"Most of you didn't know who I was before then and I popped up on your TV screens, announced the furlough scheme... hopefully some of you here benefited from some of the support that we put in place."
Reform UK's immigration policy launch took an unexpected turn...
Richard Tice insists that many barber shops are just 'a front for laundering drug money.'
Rayner back Abbott in Labour candidate row
Angela Rayner has insisted that Diane Abbott should be allowed to stand as a Labour candidate in a direct challenge to Sir Keir Starmer.
Reform UK set out their policies
Reform UK leader Richard Tice has aired his thoughts on the British higher education sector.
Taking questions from the media, he said: "When I was 18, friends of mine started in the nursing profession and they went straight into the wards under (the) matron, and it worked. They didn't need to do a long degree and come out with £40,000 debt."
He later pitched a "cap" on student numbers and added there are "plenty of 'Mickey Mouse' degrees out there".
Mr Tice said: "Too many students are being frankly ripped off and conned, with dodgy degrees that take far too long and they come out with £40,000 of debt."
Mr Tice added: "The truth is that actually many, many people coming from overseas are abusing our student visa system, and it is a cheap way to get a graduate working visa, which is a cheap way to get a skilled working visa, and then you're here for life, and again, you haven't paid the price, the cost to the British taxpayer.
Welsh First Minister accuses Tories of 'playing political games'
First Minister Vaughan Gething accused the Tories of playing political games as he helped launch Labour's campaign in Wales.
Mr Gething is facing a Conservative-tabled motion of no confidence in the Senedd next week.
At the Labour event in Monmouthshire he made no direct reference to his own troubles but said the Conservatives had a record of "treating politics as a game" rather than "a route to opportunity hope and security".
He said: "We can though, today, allow ourselves to imagine a new Wales, no longer held back by 14 years of Tory economic vandalism."
'Parting is such sweet sorrow,' says former Tory MP Nadhim Zahawi
The former MP and high profile Conservative has tweeted a letter to thank the people of Stratford-on-Avon, the area where he was an MP.
BMA strikes just before the election will 'only damage' the NHS says Jeremy Hunt
The BMA's decision to strike so close to the General Election will 'only damage the NHS', the Tories' Jeremy Hunt tells Nick Ferrari, minutes after BMA Co-Chairman Dr Rob Laurenson disputed the accusations.