General Election LIVE: Further Tory defections and 'bullying' claims after excrement posted through candidate's letterbox

The Tories have been dealt another blow after former former Conservative MP Mark Logan announced he was defecting to Labour.

It comes amid "bullying" claims, after "excrement" was posted through Tory parliamentary candidate Katherine Fletcher's letterbox.

The excrement was said to have been posted through letterbox of her constituency office, ahead of the Conservative's bid for re-election in South Ribble constituency.

She labelled the stunt an “attempt to bully me”, posting to X on Thursday, Ms Fletcher said: “Today the police are at my office because somebody has put excrement through the letterbox.

It follows the dissolution of Parliament on Thursday, meaning every seat in the House of Commons has become vacant.

Those who were once MPs now become 'candidates', if they are running again, and the campaign trail move towards the end of the week.

Labour is pledging to put 13,000 police and community support officers in neighbourhood roles and "take back our town centres".

The Conservatives dismissed the plan. Policing minister Chris Philp said only 3,000 of the proposed new officers would be full time with the power of arrest, and 3,000 were officers the current Government has already recruited.

Voters across the country will go to the polls on July 4.

