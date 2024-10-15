Former British army chief General Sir Mike Jackson dies aged 80, as tributes paid to 'great leader of men'

General Sir Michael Jackson has died aged 80. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

General Sir Mike Jackson, the former head of the British army, has died aged 80.

Sir Mike, a former chief of the general staff, died on Tuesday surrounded by his family.

The father-of-three led the Army during the allied invasion of Iraq in 2003 after serving in Northern Ireland and Bosnia. He retired from the army in 2006.

Sir Mike's service in the Balkans lent him notoriety after he refused an order by an American general, his superior in NATO, to box in Russian forces after they entered Kosovo without permission.

Sir Mike told General Wesley Clark: “I’m not going to start the Third World War for you."

General Sir Mike Jackson. Picture: Alamy

During a 40-year military career, Sir Mike also served in Northern Ireland, and was present at the notorious Bloody Sunday massacre in 1972.

The British Army said in a tribute: "It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the death of General Sir Mike Jackson GCB, CBE, DSO, on October 15 surrounded by his family.

"General 'Jacko' served with distinction for over 40 years, finishing his career as chief of the general staff.

"He will be greatly missed, and long remembered. Utrinque Paratus."

The Parachute Regimental Association said he was a "great leader of men" who will be "missed by many".

General Sir Mike Jackson. Picture: Alamy

Security minister Dan Jarvis, who previously served as aide de camp to Sir Mike, called him "a true soldier's soldier".

“An outstanding, inspirational and charismatic leader and a true airborne legend.”

Lieutenant Colonel Edward Green, Britain’s defence attaché to Kosovo, said: “It is with great sadness to hear of the death of General Sir Michael Jackson.

“He led Nato’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps during the intervention here in 1999 as the 1st Commander of K-For.

“A legendary figure in the British Army, he will be long remembered here in Kosovo.”

Sir Mike gained a reputation for being a tough and uncompromising soldier and was reportedly nicknamed Darth Vader and The Prince of Darkness by his men due to his cool manner and gravelly voice.

He became head of the British Army just a month before the Iraq war, replacing General Sir Michael Walker.

General Sir Mike Jackson. Picture: Alamy

During his time as the country's top soldier, the general had to deal with claims of Iraqi prisoner abuse at the hands of UK troops and growing discontent about the role of coalition troops.

In March 2006, he created headlines after criticising kidnap victim Norman Kember, claiming the Briton had not thanked the SAS soldiers who rescued him and his Canadian colleagues from their captors in Iraq.

Sir Mike retired in August of that year having held the post for three-and-a-half years.

Born on March 21, 1944, Sir Mike was educated at Stamford School and Sandhurst before being commissioned into the army as an officer in 1963.

He later earned a degree in Russian studies from Birmingham University while serving in the Intelligence Corps.