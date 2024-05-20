Parents will 'never forgive' nursery worker who killed daughter by strapping her face down and ignoring cries for 90 minutes

20 May 2024, 17:24

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag
Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag. Picture: Alamy/Greater Manchester Police

By Christian Oliver

The parents of a baby girl say they will "never forgive the callousness" of a nursery nurse convicted of the manslaughter of their "wonderful daughter".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag for more than a hour.

The infant was also tightly swaddled and covered with a blanket as she was put to sleep by Roughley when she was in her care at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport.

Roughley discovered Genevieve's lifeless body on the afternoon of May 9 2022 before colleagues and then paramedics attempted to revive the baby. Her condition was irreversible and she was pronounced dead later that day in hospital.

Roughley was remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing on Wednesday afternoon.

Following Roughley's unanimous conviction by twelve jurors for manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, Genevieve's parents said they would "never accept the cruelty of her life being taken away" which has "destroyed" their family.

Parents of baby girl who died in Kate Roughley's care speak out

Read More: British extreme kayaker, 29, feared drowned after becoming 'trapped underwater' in Swiss river

Read More: Israel says ‘it wasn’t us’ after Iran's President dies in helicopter crash crash

Speaking outside the court following the culmination of the trial, Genevieve's father John Meehan said: "It's been over two years since our beautiful and wonderful daughter's life was taken from her. Genevieve's loss has destroyed our family - we grieve for her every day.

"We long desperately to see her smile, to hear her laugh, and feel her warm embrace. For many, Genevieve is just a baby that was seen on CCTV or discussed in evidence during this trial but to us, she is our precious and wonderful daughter and she is not to be defined by the manner of her death. She was a person. She loved to laugh, to play with her tambourine, to eat spaghetti bolognese, and to spend time with her big sister. She was kind, affectionate, independent and mischievous. She was fascinated with this world and everything in it. She loved her life, and we loved her instantly. We were amazed every day watching her grow and develop: such a strong person, bright and talented.

The grieving father said his family would "never accept the cruelty of her life being taken away".

He continued: "She had her whole life to live and was loved so dearly by her family. She was full of promise and wonder - and it was taken. We will never forgive the callousness of Kate Roughley's actions.

"She was entrusted with the care of our daughter, yet she put her own convenience and self-interests above Genevieve's life. She treated our daughter with cruelty and contempt. Knowing what she had done, she could have taken responsibility and saved our family from the horror of enduring this trial. However, such a basic act of decency was beyond her. Instead, she has lied, and lied, and lied throughout, and sought to deflect attention to anyone but herself. She has shown no remorse for Genevieve's death. Her expressions of sorrow during the trial were as insincere as they were insulting."

He thanked the jury, police, CPS, and the prosecuting legal team.

"Our beautiful daughter deserves to be remembered for the wonderful person she is, not the nature of her death. She deserves to have a legacy so that her life can inspire others. As a family, we will work tirelessly to ensure she has the legacy she deserves."

Genevieve Meehan
Genevieve Meehan. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

DI Charlotte Whalley, the senior investigating officer on the case, also addressed press outside the court.

She said: "Genevieve was so young when her life was so cruelly taken from her at the hands of the callous and negligent individual. Genevieve should have gone home to her family that day and it was down to the actions of Kate Roughley that she did not.

"At the heart of our investigation is a family whose lives have been torn apart, siblings who will grow up without their sister, parents who bear the pain of her loss for the rest of their lives, and loved ones who will never get to watch [Genevieve] grow up and flourish.

"From the outset, my team, with the CPS and council, have worked tirelessly to bring some sense of justice to family you see with me today. We will continue to do all that we can do to support them going forward. I welcome the guilty verdict we have seen today. I extend my gratitude to the jury, who have seen and heard the facts of this case - which I have no doubt will stay with them for a long time.

"Despite the conviction secured today, and the consequences which will ensue at the sentencing, I know this will not bring [Genevieve] home to her family."

It comes after the prosecution said the youngster's death from asphyxiation brought on by a combination of pathophysiological stresses was a direct result of Roughley's actions in creating a "very unsafe sleeping environment".

Peter Wright KC said the defendant had placed Genevieve, known to her family as Gigi, in "mortal danger" with the sleeping arrangements, also inappropriately covering her with a blanket, and then deliberately did nothing about it.

In his closing speech to the jurors, Mr Wright said: "She considered Genevieve was occupying too much of her time and was too vocal, too demanding, so she was going to do something about it.

"Genevieve was being punished for her earlier perceived misdemeanours, for not sleeping long enough for her liking. She was being banished to the bean bag and restrained.

"It was a recipe for disaster, and disaster there followed."

John Meehan speaking on behalf of himself and his wife Katie Meehan, parents of Genevieve Meehan outside Manchester Crown Court
John Meehan speaking on behalf of himself and his wife Katie Meehan, parents of Genevieve Meehan outside Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Some jurors were in tears at the start of the trial as they first watched nursery CCTV footage of the baby room which captured the tragedy unfolding as Genevieve was left "virtually immobilised" from 1.35pm to 3.12pm.

Mr Wright said the youngster's desperate fight for survival was clear but her crying and the thrashing and writhing of her body were routinely and repeatedly ignored.

Roughley paid "lip service" to any meaningful checks and Genevieve's wellbeing until it was too late, he said.

Her actions were said to be fuelled by an "illogical and disturbing hostility" towards the youngster which was revealed on further CCTV footage from May 5 and 6.

She was subjected to "rough handling", said the prosecution, by Roughley, who called her "stress head" and on one occasion told her: "Genevieve go home. Do you have to be so loud and constant? Change the record."

Roughley sang to her "stop whingeing" and "Genevieve go home. Please, I'm even asking nicely. You are driving me bananas and I'm not wearing pyjamas".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Biden tactical response in Middle East sparks concerns of escalation with Israel willing to go it alone

Hardline 'Butcher of Tehran' Ebrahim Raisi's death opens door for escalating Iran-West confrontation

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Why everyone in their twenties seems to be running - and why I’m one of them

Breaking
Rishi Sunak has apologised for the infected blood scandal.

'This is a day of shame': Rishi Sunak apologises ‘wholeheartedly’ for infected blood scandal after 'chilling' report

Children were used as "objects for research" the final report of the Infected Blood Inquiry has found.

The school where dozens died: Only 30 of 122 boys at Treloar College are alive after experiments with infected blood

Pictures of the Week-North America-Photo Gallery

Cohen says he stole from Trump’s company as key hush money trial witness quizzed

Japan Mount Fuji

Japan imposes new rules to climb Mount Fuji to combat tourism and littering

Dame Judi Dench has placed the first seedling from the Sycamore Gap in the National Trust's Chelsea Flower Show garden

Dame Judi Dench places first Sycamore Gap seedling in Chelsea Flower Show garden

Grant Wagster pushed his wife down the stairs after expressing frustration over his internet connection

Tree surgeon avoids jail after pushing wife down stairs and breaking her hip in rage over WiFi connection

Passengers queuing to get on Eurostar trains at St Pancras

Exact date for new EU Eurostar checks set and how much earlier you need to arrive revealed

Benjamin Netanyahu

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrant for Netanyahu and Hamas chiefs

Lloyd Austin

Pentagon vows to keep weapons moving to Ukraine as Kyiv faces renewed assault

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the baby girl face down on to a bean bag

Nursery worker who strapped baby face down to beanbag and left her for 90 minutes found guilty of manslaughter

Infected blood campaigners meeting in Parliament Square ahead of the publication of the report into the scandal

What is the infected blood scandal, who is responsible, and will victims be compensated?

Fishermen scouring the seabed

Philippines blames China for loss of giant clams in disputed shoal

Colin and Janet Smith are calling for criminal prosecutions after they lost their seven year old son Colin in 1990

‘He had Aids but they kept it from us’: Parents tell of hell as scale of infected blood cover-up revealed

Accused pair

Russian director and playwright go on trial over play ‘justifying terrorism’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Hospital building with flowers outside

Slovak PM’s condition improves after assassination attempt

Collapsed bridge and ship

Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse refloated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (left) and Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar (right)

International Criminal Court seeks arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and Hamas leaders on charges of war crimes
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins bid at High Court to appeal against extradition to the United States

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange wins High Court bid to appeal against extradition to the United States
Victims of the Infected Blood scandal

Children used as 'objects for research' and risks ignored, infected blood inquiry finds

The Infected Blood Inquiry Report was published today

Read in full: The Infected Blood Inquiry Report, the key points and timeline

Tens of thousands of people in the UK were infected with deadly viruses after they were given contaminated blood and blood products between the 1970s and early 1990s.

Governments and NHS carried out ‘chilling cover-up’ of infected blood scandal, bombshell report reveals
New Taiwanese leader

Taiwan’s new President urges China to stop military intimidation

Rescuers on a mountaintop

Iranian President and foreign minister found dead at helicopter crash site

Michael Cohen

Cohen faces fresh grilling as Trump’s hush money trial enters final stretch

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Anne Robinson has confirmed she is in a relationship with Andrew Parker Bowles

Anne Robinson reveals secret relationship with Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles
Charles, Camilla and William will join forces to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day

King Charles to make first overseas trip since cancer diagnosis for D-Day anniversary event with Camilla and William
Queen Camilla says King Charles is "feeling better" as he continues cancer treatment

Queen Camilla says King is 'feeling better' after return to public duties but must 'behave himself' over packed schedule

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

John Swinney, Scotland' new First Minister, contemplates the challenges ahead

John Swinney has the golden ticket, but he'll find little sweet in Scottish politics

Humza Yousaf and his wife Nadia leave Bute House after he announced his resignation as SNP leader and First Minister.

Humza Yousaf's blowing up of his Green pact fatally buried its shrapnel in the heart of his leadership
Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens, Gina Davidson writes.

Humza Yousaf has taken a big gamble in sacking the Scottish Greens

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit