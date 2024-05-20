Parents will 'never forgive' nursery worker who killed daughter by strapping her face down and ignoring cries for 90 minutes

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped the Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag. Picture: Alamy/Greater Manchester Police

By Christian Oliver

The parents of a baby girl say they will "never forgive the callousness" of a nursery nurse convicted of the manslaughter of their "wonderful daughter".

Kate Roughley, 37, strapped nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan face down on to a bean bag for more than a hour.

The infant was also tightly swaddled and covered with a blanket as she was put to sleep by Roughley when she was in her care at Tiny Toes nursery in Cheadle Hulme, Stockport.

Roughley discovered Genevieve's lifeless body on the afternoon of May 9 2022 before colleagues and then paramedics attempted to revive the baby. Her condition was irreversible and she was pronounced dead later that day in hospital.

Roughley was remanded in custody ahead of her sentencing on Wednesday afternoon.

Following Roughley's unanimous conviction by twelve jurors for manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, Genevieve's parents said they would "never accept the cruelty of her life being taken away" which has "destroyed" their family.

Parents of baby girl who died in Kate Roughley's care speak out

Speaking outside the court following the culmination of the trial, Genevieve's father John Meehan said: "It's been over two years since our beautiful and wonderful daughter's life was taken from her. Genevieve's loss has destroyed our family - we grieve for her every day.

"We long desperately to see her smile, to hear her laugh, and feel her warm embrace. For many, Genevieve is just a baby that was seen on CCTV or discussed in evidence during this trial but to us, she is our precious and wonderful daughter and she is not to be defined by the manner of her death. She was a person. She loved to laugh, to play with her tambourine, to eat spaghetti bolognese, and to spend time with her big sister. She was kind, affectionate, independent and mischievous. She was fascinated with this world and everything in it. She loved her life, and we loved her instantly. We were amazed every day watching her grow and develop: such a strong person, bright and talented.

The grieving father said his family would "never accept the cruelty of her life being taken away".

He continued: "She had her whole life to live and was loved so dearly by her family. She was full of promise and wonder - and it was taken. We will never forgive the callousness of Kate Roughley's actions.

"She was entrusted with the care of our daughter, yet she put her own convenience and self-interests above Genevieve's life. She treated our daughter with cruelty and contempt. Knowing what she had done, she could have taken responsibility and saved our family from the horror of enduring this trial. However, such a basic act of decency was beyond her. Instead, she has lied, and lied, and lied throughout, and sought to deflect attention to anyone but herself. She has shown no remorse for Genevieve's death. Her expressions of sorrow during the trial were as insincere as they were insulting."

He thanked the jury, police, CPS, and the prosecuting legal team.

"Our beautiful daughter deserves to be remembered for the wonderful person she is, not the nature of her death. She deserves to have a legacy so that her life can inspire others. As a family, we will work tirelessly to ensure she has the legacy she deserves."

Genevieve Meehan. Picture: Greater Manchester Police

DI Charlotte Whalley, the senior investigating officer on the case, also addressed press outside the court.

She said: "Genevieve was so young when her life was so cruelly taken from her at the hands of the callous and negligent individual. Genevieve should have gone home to her family that day and it was down to the actions of Kate Roughley that she did not.

"At the heart of our investigation is a family whose lives have been torn apart, siblings who will grow up without their sister, parents who bear the pain of her loss for the rest of their lives, and loved ones who will never get to watch [Genevieve] grow up and flourish.

"From the outset, my team, with the CPS and council, have worked tirelessly to bring some sense of justice to family you see with me today. We will continue to do all that we can do to support them going forward. I welcome the guilty verdict we have seen today. I extend my gratitude to the jury, who have seen and heard the facts of this case - which I have no doubt will stay with them for a long time.

"Despite the conviction secured today, and the consequences which will ensue at the sentencing, I know this will not bring [Genevieve] home to her family."

It comes after the prosecution said the youngster's death from asphyxiation brought on by a combination of pathophysiological stresses was a direct result of Roughley's actions in creating a "very unsafe sleeping environment".

Peter Wright KC said the defendant had placed Genevieve, known to her family as Gigi, in "mortal danger" with the sleeping arrangements, also inappropriately covering her with a blanket, and then deliberately did nothing about it.

In his closing speech to the jurors, Mr Wright said: "She considered Genevieve was occupying too much of her time and was too vocal, too demanding, so she was going to do something about it.

"Genevieve was being punished for her earlier perceived misdemeanours, for not sleeping long enough for her liking. She was being banished to the bean bag and restrained.

"It was a recipe for disaster, and disaster there followed."

John Meehan speaking on behalf of himself and his wife Katie Meehan, parents of Genevieve Meehan outside Manchester Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Some jurors were in tears at the start of the trial as they first watched nursery CCTV footage of the baby room which captured the tragedy unfolding as Genevieve was left "virtually immobilised" from 1.35pm to 3.12pm.

Mr Wright said the youngster's desperate fight for survival was clear but her crying and the thrashing and writhing of her body were routinely and repeatedly ignored.

Roughley paid "lip service" to any meaningful checks and Genevieve's wellbeing until it was too late, he said.

Her actions were said to be fuelled by an "illogical and disturbing hostility" towards the youngster which was revealed on further CCTV footage from May 5 and 6.

She was subjected to "rough handling", said the prosecution, by Roughley, who called her "stress head" and on one occasion told her: "Genevieve go home. Do you have to be so loud and constant? Change the record."

Roughley sang to her "stop whingeing" and "Genevieve go home. Please, I'm even asking nicely. You are driving me bananas and I'm not wearing pyjamas".