'Genius' Michelin starred chef Paul Kitching, the man behind some of Britain's top restaurants, dies aged 61

16 December 2022, 14:23

Michelin starred chef Paul Kitching dies aged 61. Picture: Instagram

By Stephen Rigley

Tributes have poured in to a top Michelin starred chef who died suddenly aged 61.

Paul Kitching ran the five star 21212 restaurant with Edinburgh with his heartbroken partner Katie O’Brien.

Katie said his death came as a “total shock” and that she and the staff at their restaurant were trying to come to terms with ‘industry legend’s’ passing.

She said: "Dear friends, It is with heavy heart that I write to let you know that I've lost my love - Paul - who sadly passed away yesterday.

"The death has come as a total shock to us at 21212 and we are trying to come to terms with the passing of a legend within our industry. Paul was an inspirational figure to everyone who ever had the pleasure of meeting him or working with him and we are all devastated."

Paul was known as a trailblazer at his restaurant ventures - well-known for his acclaimed 21212 restaurant in Edinburgh.

The joint opened in 2009 and received a number of awards - including best new restaurant in the UK, a Michelin star between 2009 and 2019, four AA rosettes and was named Catering in Scotland's Restaurant of the Year.

Fellow chef Dean Banks, of the Pompadour in Princes Street Waldorf Astoria said that Kitching will "live on" through his food and what he taught younger cooks.

In a moving post on Instagram, he wrote: "A true inspiration to thousands of chefs who passed through his doors and to many more.

"Paul taught me there are no rules in cooking. Lemon tart with Chicken, STP with venison are a few that I mention alot.

"Paul will live on through his cooking and teaching.

“Paul was my last Head chef before I went out on my own and was truly part of creating me and my style.

"My condolences to all who loved him and to all who look up to him as one of the greats. He will be missed dearly.”

Paul Kitching restaurant 21212 in Edinburgh
Paul Kitching restaurant 21212 in Edinburgh. Picture: Alamy

The Michelin Guide wrote on Twitter: "Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic."

Michelin star chef Simon Rogan also said: "Incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Paul Kitching - a great man and massive talent.

"There was no one like him. I’ll never forget the nuttiest but most memorable meals.

"A true inspiration to me. My thoughts are with Katie and the team at @21212Edinburgh".

