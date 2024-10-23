Breaking News

British shot put record holder and twice world's strongest man Geoff Capes dies aged 75

Geoff Capes' family announced the athlete's death at the age of 75. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Famous British shot-putter and two-time world's strongest man Geoff Capes has died at the age of 75.

A family statement said: "The family of Geoffrey Capes would like to announce his sad passing today, 23rd October.

"Britain's finest shot-putter and twice world's strongest man."

Geoff Capes set the record for the furthest shot put throw by a British man with a distance of 21.68m in 1980.

He twice won shot put gold at the Commonwealth Games and the European Indoor Championships.

British Athletics are saddened to hear the news of former British shot putter, Geoff Capes' passing.



Our condolences go out to his family and friends at this time. pic.twitter.com/IvgWq4X4bA — British Athletics (@BritAthletics) October 23, 2024

He was also a three-time Olympian and came closest to winning a medal with a fifth-place finish at the 1980 Games in Moscow.

