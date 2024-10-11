Devastated fiancée of ex-Sheffield Utd star George Baldock pays tribute to her 'soulmate' after his death aged 31

Tributes have poured in following the death of ex-Premier League footballer George Baldock aged 31. Picture: Alamy/Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

The heartbroken fiancée of ex-Sheffield Utd star George Baldock has paid tribute to her 'soulmate' after he died aged 31.

Baldock, a former Sheffield United defender, was found dead in a swimming pool at his home in Athens, Greece, on Wednesday.

The star's body was discovered at the Glyfada residence after his fiancee, who is based in England, raised concerns, according to local media.

Annabel Dignam, who also had a son with Baldock, shared a tribute on social media.

"George, the love of my life, my soulmate," she said. "The perfect Dad to our beautiful boy.

"You completed me. You were my world and I know we were yours.

"You are here with me in Brody's smile, giggle and infectious personality.

"My world will never be the same but I will find a way for Brody. I promise.

"I love you forever and always G. Your Neen. X"

Tributes also poured in from clubs and footballers alike following the news - including the official England account.

Baldock had been due to represent Greece during Thursday night's Nations League clash against England at Wembley.

A family statement read: "We can confirm that George has sadly passed away. As a family we are in shock at this terrible loss. We ask please that the media respect our privacy at this time."

Former Sheffield United player and England international, Harry Maguire, was among the first to pay tribute to the star, posting “RIP” alongside a heartbreak emoji and a picture of the late footballer on Instagram.

Baldock's former teammate, Dean Henderson, took to X to say “RIP Blades legend” beside a picture of the pair.

The star had recently made the move to Greek football club Panathinaikos, making his debut in August following a seven-year spell at Bramall Lane.

An investigation has now been launched by Greek police.

In a statement, Sheffield United said: “Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock.

"The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and teammates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him.

"The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

The post has since been retweeted by the national side, with the official England account adding: "We're extremely saddened by the passing of George Baldock.

"George was close to many of our players, and represented Greece – our opponents on Thursday night.

"We're thinking of George's family, friends and team-mates at club and country at this difficult time."

Born in Buckingham, Baldock began his career at MK Dons, going on to make more than 100 appearances for the club.

He went on to sign for Sheffield United in 2017, before becoming a key figure as Chris Wilder’s team two years later, ultimately securing the club's promotion to the Premier League.

A Football Association statement following the tragic news read: “We are devastated to learn of the passing of George Baldock at the age of 31. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with George’s family, friends and teammates at club and country.”

The star, who has Greek ancestry in his family, made the move after then-Greece head coach, Gus Poyet, convinced the star to play for the national side.

Baldock went on to earn 12 caps for the side, making his last national appearance earlier this year.