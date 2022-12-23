George Cohen, one of the last remaining players from the 1966 World Cup winning team, has died aged 83

23 December 2022, 16:30

George Cohen shakes hands with the Queen
George Cohen shakes hands with the Queen. Picture: Getty

By Press Association

Sir Geoff Hurst led the tributes to his 1966 World Cup-winning England team-mate George Cohen, who has died aged 83.

Cohen played every match of the finals on home soil, having stepped into Sir Alf Ramsey's team following an injury to regular right-back Jimmy Armfield.

His death means there are now only two survivors from the starting XI for the 4-2 final victory over West Germany - Hurst and Sir Bobby Charlton, who is living with dementia.

Hurst, whose hat-trick in that match proved decisive, wrote on Twitter: "Very sad to hear my friend and England team-mate George Cohen has died.

"Everyone, without exception, always said that George was such a lovely man. He will be sadly missed, my heartfelt thoughts are with George's wife Daphne and his family."

England will pay full tribute to Cohen, who won 37 caps for his country in all, at the Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine at Wembley on March 26 next year.

Cohen's death was first announced by Fulham, the club where he spent his entire professional career between 1956 and 1969. His playing days were cut short by a knee injury at the age of 29.

In 2016 the club commissioned a statue of Cohen to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1966 success.

Cohen said at the time: "I find it absolutely wonderful that they even thought I was worthy of (a statue). Especially as it was alongside Johnny Haynes, the greatest name in Fulham's history.

"To be alongside him, it was rather unbelievable. It was great to think that not only the club but the supporters had wanted to put a statue of me there."

Cohen, who moved into the property business at the end of his sporting career, was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the age of 36 and only received the all-clear from cancer in 1990.

His England 1966 captain Bobby Moore died of cancer three years later, and Cohen worked as a patron for the Bobby Moore Fund.

He also raised funds for research into dementia, which affected a number of his 1966 team-mates. He announced in 2017 he would donate his brain to scientific research upon his death.

Gary Lineker, England's leading World Cup finals goalscorer with 10 at the 1986 and 1990 tournaments, paid tribute to Cohen.

"Sorry to hear that George Cohen has died. Another of the heroes of the '66 World Cup winning team leaves us," the BBC football presenter wrote on Twitter.

"He'll always have footballing immortality. RIP George."

Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt said: "We are very sad to hear the news of George Cohen's death today.

"George won 37 caps for England and was vice-captain of our World Cup-winning team.

"We would like to pass on our deep condolences to George's family and friends at this sad time."

Alan Mullery, who played alongside Cohen at Fulham and briefly with England, told Sky Sports News: "He was a supreme athlete, there were very few players George could not outrun completely - he did half my running up and down the wing.

"When he tackled people, he hit them hard and was an outstanding right-back.

"Everybody loved George. He was a proper gentleman and became a very clever businessman." Speaking ahead of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day, Fulham boss Marco Silva paid tribute to Cohen.

"He is a huge loss for us as a football club and for English football as well," Silva said.

"It is a sad day for all of us and, as Fulham manager, I would like to send all of our condolences for his family and all our thoughts go with his family and friends for now.

"He is one of the biggest examples in the whole of this football club, with his appearances an unbelievable number, they speak for themselves.

"I know what he represents for this football club, how important a person he was, not just when he was playing but after as well.

"Our next game will be away from home, but our next one we are going to do something (as a tribute to him) for sure."

Stephanie Moore, wife of England's World Cup winning captain and founder of the Bobby Moore Fund, said in a statement to the PA news agency: "George was a close friend of Bobby's and he himself had bowel cancer in the mid-1970s, but made a full recovery.

"George was a loyal supporter of the Bobby Moore Fund and will be sadly missed by us all.

"We send our sincere condolences to Daphne and all the family."

The Premier League issued a statement sending its condolences to Cohen's family and confirming that there would be a moment's applause before all top-flight matches between Boxing Day and December 28 and that all players and officials would wear black armbands as a mark of respect.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Charles and Andrew are pictured at their mother's funeral

Prince Andrew 'thrown out' of Buckingham Palace by King Charles as Palace source vows 'He's on his own'

Biden

Joe and Jill Biden make Christmas visit to children in Washington DC hospital

Clarkson said Markle was "talking b******s"

The Sun apologises to Meghan Markle after Jeremy Clarkson said she should 'parade naked through streets'

Prince Charles has now recorded the Christmas speech

King Charles to pay tribute to beloved mother Queen Elizabeth in first Christmas message

Steve Barclay is health secretary

NHS hiring for £1 million in equality, diversity and inclusion positions amid frontline worker strikes

France Paris Shooting

Man, 69, suspected of killing three people at Kurdish centre in Paris

Snow in North Dakota

Massive winter storm brings snow and freezing temperatures to US

Congress Pelosi

US to provide more aid to Ukraine as spending package approved by lawmakers

The charity hitmakers flashed the number five with their trophy

LadBaby break The Beatles' record with fifth consecutive charity Christmas number one

The Radcliff Camera and facade of All Souls Collage, Oxford, viewed from the Carfax Tower in Autumn

Man charged over comments made during proclamation ceremony for the King in Oxford

Vince King has also been charged

Mother faces jail after her 'out of control' husky mauled her three-month-old daughter to death

The site began sinking at 11am today

Essex steakhouse set on boat sinks 'like Titanic' as diners prepare for lunchtime reservations

Heather Smedley died today

Tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful' mother-of-three who died after being hit by a police car chasing 'stolen vehicle' today
Paris shooting scene

Three dead, three injured in shooting at Kurdish cultural centre in Paris

Obit-Thom Bell

‘Sound of Philadelphia’ pioneer Thom Bell dies aged 79

Romania Greece Bus Crash

One dead and 22 hurt after coach crashes into height limit barrier in Romania

Latest News

See more Latest News

Elizabeth Line Logo And Passengers

Workers on London's Elizabeth Line set to strike next year over pay and pensions

Will Young wants to home puppies taken from a breeding facility

Exclusive: Will Young offers home for beagles held by police after they're taken from puppy breeding facility
File picture of a leak pipe

Thousands of homes could be without water on Christmas Day after burst pipes

Hong Kong and Chinese leaders

Xi Jinping reaffirms China’s governing principle for Hong Kong

Paris shooting scene

‘Two dead and four hurt in central Paris shooting’

People should take extra care when visiting vulnerable relatives, officials have warned

'Don't give your cold to granny this Christmas,' Brits warned, as NHS prepares for 'darkest winter to date'
Damien Bendall was deemed medium risk by a probation officer

Sleepover killer branded 'medium risk' by probation service just months before he murdered partner and three children
The gunman has been arrested

Three people killed and several injured as former train worker opens fire near Kurdish centre in Paris shooting
Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukrainian president back in Kyiv as Russia continues attacks

Nurses and ambulance workers are both going on strike

NHS crisis: Nurses to walk out again next month as ambulance workers join forces and coordinate strike

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

cost of living

Caller demands fall of monarchy as grandiose coronation set to take place while 'children die from mould'
12 years of Tory rule

In under three minutes James O'Brien completely demolishes 12 years of Tory rule

James O'Brien reacts to Ms Patel xmas card

James O'Brien utterly baffled by Priti Patel's bizarre Christmas card

S

Ex-policy advisor to Gordon Brown shares outrage at govt offering financial support for Octopus' Bulb takeover
Melissa Sloan

'I'm addicted': Mum made to watch child's nativity through a window because of face tattoos speaks to LBC
James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm

James O’Brien ruthlessly tears down Brexiteers for avoiding ‘reality’ of post-EU business harm
Scottish Bill

Caller urges people to focus on how Gender Recognition Bill 'benefits young trans people'

Gender Reform Act

Transgender caller deems Scotland's Gender Recognition Act 'utterly ridiculous'

James O'Brien 22/12/22

'Even Maggie Thatcher said rail privatisation is privatisation too far', says ASLEF's Mick Wheelan
Nick Ferrari LBC 22/12/22

Britain's most tattooed man: 'We're a type of trans people, but not transitioning in gender'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit